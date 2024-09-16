ONONDAGA COUNTY – Like everyone else in the area large-school ranks, the Liverpool girls volleyball team measures itself against Baldwinsville, and does so again on Wednesday night sporting a 2-0 record to start the season.

The Warriors maintained early-season momentum last Wednesday night by going to West Genesee and pulling out close first and third sets to ultimately sweep the Wildcats.

A 25-23 win in the first set carried over into a 25-14 second-set romp, but the third set resembled the first, Liverpool getting the crucial points at the end to again win 25-23 and close it out.

Lola Sageer accounted for nearly set’s worth of points just by her 20 kills, which she augmented with 15 digs and three blocks as Josie Shaw often passed to her and finished with 28 assists.

Nya Pedrosia and Natalia Nederveld, each finishing with six kills, gave the Warriors a bit more variety at the net, with Lily Correll getting 10 digs, Madison Ames six digs and Nya Pedrosa five digs.

A night earlier, Cicero-North Syracuse faced Henninger and, in its lone head-to-head match of the week, swept past the Black Knights 25-11 in the first set and 25-7 in the second and third sets.

Six of the Northstars’ 19 aces came from Kendall Rumble, with Grace Murray, Grace Schmid and Piper Adams each earning three aces. Grace Turrell worked up front and got eight kills, Murray adding four kills as Rumble finished with 15 assists.

After playing Saturday in the Hornet Pride Tournament at Fayetteville-Manlius, C-NS goes back to F-M Wednesday night to see the Hornets again just as Liverpool faces B’ville.