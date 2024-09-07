BALDWINSVILLE – While it still had plenty of challenging and important contests the rest of the fall, nothing the Baldwinsville girls soccer team does during the 2024 season is as important as how it marked the first full weekend of September.

The Bees hosted its annual Ava Wood Memorial Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, honoring the memory of the Baker High School freshman poised to become a soccer standout before her tragic passing early in 2023.

In Ava’s memory, a memorial bench was dedicated before Friday’s game. On it, a statement reads, “Stand strong and make them wonder how you are all still smileing – AW”, along with the number 19 Ava wore.

Suitably inspired, B’ville began its portion of the tournament by running all over Auburn, gaining 5-0 advantage by halftime and ultimately defeating the Maroons by a score of 8-0.

Spreading its production around, the Bees had six different goal-scorers, with only Audra Salvagni and Naomi Locke converting twice.

Natalie Hollingshead and Nadia Guzman both got one goal and one assist, with Gabrielle Awwad and Nicole Pelletier also finding the net and Bella McDermott contributing an assist.

A day later, B’ville faced Christian Brothers Academy, who beat Fulton 5-1 in the other half of the opening round, and while giving up its first goal of the season the Bees still rolled to a 4-1 victory.

Two more goals from Salvagni gave her four for the weekend, while Guzman picked up a goal and assist. Hollingshead notched her third goal of the season, all of which overcame CBA’s lone tally from Olivia Jones.

Prior to this, the Bees got underway last Tuesday night against Central Square and proved quite ready for a new season, putting together a 4-0 shutout of the Redhawks.

With many top players back from a side that went 9-7-1 a season ago, B’ville saw Pelletier find the net twice, with Guzman earning one goal and one assist.

Ava Warner also picked up a goal, with Salvagni contributing an assist and the Bees’ defense so effective that Central Square was not able to take a single direct shot.

This quick start gave the Bees plenty of momentum as it heads into another full week of practice before big home games Sept. 17 against West Genesee and Sept. 19 against defending sectional Class AAA champion Cicero-North Syracuse.