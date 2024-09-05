CAZENOVIA – Now, as it was before, the Cazenovia girls volleyball team knows exactly who it has to go through in order to find post-season success in 2024.

Westhill made it all the way to the state Class B championship match, but only after it beat the Lakers in the Section III semifinal round, closing out a 10-6 season on Cazenovia’s part.

And the Lakers get a shot at Westhill next Thursday night, hoping it is coming off back-to-back victories since it hosts Marcellus two nights earlier.

All of this was preceded by Wednesday night’s opener against Jordan-Elbridge at Buckley Gym, where Cazenovia went through some inconsistency before topping the Eagles in four sets.

A 25-13 romp through the opening set proved a bit deceptive as the Lakers saw J-E dominate the second and win 25-15, but any concerns quickly dissipated.

By scores of 25-17 and 25-18, Cazenovia maintained control throughout the third and fourth sets, with Olivia Pirkl leading the way as she put up a team-best nine kills and 11 digs. Alyssa Wardell nearly equaled Pirkl on the front line with her eight kills as McKenna Weismore picked up four kills.

Lucy Bliss set up points with her 18 assists, adding three kills and three aces. Caitee Fenton produced eight digs, while Jocelyn Szalach finished with two kills.

Not only is there matches with Westhill and Marcellus, but the Lakers will also compete Sept. 14 in the Hornet Pride Tournament at Fayetteville-Manlius with Westhill in the field along with the likes of Cicero-North Syracuse and West Genesee.