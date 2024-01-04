CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having accumulated a 6-0 record going into 2024, the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team would add to that win total, yet still leave it feeling a bit frustrated.

That was because the Lakers’ first defeat of the season happened to take place Wednesday night at Clinton, where the Comets rallied late to pull out a 3-2 decision and halt Skaneateles’ perfect run.

This was the first time the two had faced each other since the 2023 sectional final won by Clinton in overtime on its way to the state championship.

But while the Lakers were unbeaten, the Comets sported a 3-2 mark, having taken defeats to Ithaca and Adirondack United, the latter of them a 4-1 decision in Clinton’s last game on Dec. 22.

Nearly two weeks later, the Comets were refreshed and on home ice at Clinton Arena, while Skaneateles was just two days removed from its last game, a 6-3 victory over Webster Schroeder which had made it seven wins in a row.

Immediately, Clinton signaled its challenge, Lauren Rey emerging on a breakaway to put her team in front. It stayed 1-0 for most of the first period.

Then Skaneateles tied it 40 seconds before intermission thanks to Finley Hogan’s goal and then took a 2-1 lead near the midway point of the second as Lily Kennedy found the net. Kendra Garlock and Cora Major each earned assists.

Protecting that slim margin, the Lakers were still in front when, in a span of less than two minutes early in the third period, it all changed.

Eliza O’Donnell took a pass from Kate Elbrecht pushed a shot off the post and into the net to tie it 2-2. Then, before Skaneateles could fully regroup, a similar shot by Jorryn Ronan got past Sarah Domin for the go-ahead goal.

For the rest of regulation, Skaneateles controlled the puck and swarmed the Comets’ net, only to get turned back as Emily Payne, stopping 29 of 31 shots, helped the Comets hang on.

Just before this, the Lakers beat Webster Schroeder as it jumped out to a 4-0 advantage by the end of the first period, more than enough to withstand Webster Schroeder’s late push.

Grace Marquardt, with two goals and one assist, led the Lakers. Kennedy, Garlock and Taryn McDonald each got one goal and one assist, with Major earning a pair of assists. Single assists went to Josie Rioux and Sakura Dotterer.