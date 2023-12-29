CAMILLUS – Even with nothing else as a reference point, the West Genesee ice hockey team’s 4-2 victory over Suffern in Thursday’s championship game of the James P. Snell Wildcat Classic at Shove Park was meaningful because it knocked off an undefeated Mounties side that sat atop the state Division I rankings.

However, the circumstances made it even bigger.

With the win, the Wildcats’ long-time head coach, Frank Colabufo, reached 500 career victories, something only four other coaches in New York State has achieved.

Since he began coaching WG in 1994-95, the team has established itself as a premier hockey program, winning a string of Section III titles and three state Division I championships.

Of course, the most recent state title, earned last March, came at the expense of Suffern, who arrived in Camillus bent on getting a bit of payback and also spoiling Colabufo’s milestone.

But this was not the same WG side that had started the season 2-2. Winners of four in a row, the Wildcats saw Jonah Vormwold involved in both scoring plays in the opening period and went in front of the Mounties 2-0.

A third Vormwold point made it 3-0 in the second, WG taking full advantage of its chances while its defense, constantly threatened, turned every Suffern chance away, Luke Beck eventually earning 33 saves.

Early in the third period, Suffern scored twice, cutting the margin to 3-2. Yet with 3:12 to play, off another timely pass from Vormwold (who was named tournament MVP), Christian Ball skated in on a breakaway and fired home the clinching goal.

This was Ball’s second goal of the game as he also picked up an assist, while Vormwold and Jacob Pensabene had the other goals.

Before all this, Colbaufo earned win no. 499 when WG defeated Massena 4-1 in Wednesday night’s opening-round game, breaking out of a 1-1 tie with a goal in the second period before scoring twice in the third to get away.

Those four goals came from four different players – Ball, Jesse Desena,Ryan Long and Carson Berg. Desena joined Pensabene, Vormwold and Evan Zoanetti in the assist column. Beck stopped 18 of Massena’s 19 shots.