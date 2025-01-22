CENTRAL NEW YORK – Achieving a landmark for its program, the West Genesee boys wrestling team claimed the championship of Monday’s Section III Division I Dual Meet at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, earning a berth in this Saturday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association meet at SRC Arena.

The championship round of the Dual Meet pitted the Wildcats against Central Square and WG claimed victory by a score of 33-23 over the Redhawks.

Cole Willis got it going in the 116-pound opener shutting out Isaiah May 8-0 before a forfeit to Josh Fasulo at 124 pounds. Austin Fesinger, at 138 pounds, got his own shutout, 6-0 over Andrew Paciga, as Logan Willis (145 pounds) gained three key poins edging Jordan Ransom 11-8.

Central Square won the next two bouts, but even here Ali Abumustafa (152 pounds) got close in a 10-8 defeat to Landyn Dinegan before the decisive run began.

Jack Wade, at 170 pounds, blanked Jack Taskey in a 17-0 technical fall, with Maxx Fesinger pinning 190-pound opponent Bryce St. Clair in 74 seconds and, in a 215-pound classic, Elijah Apps held off Angelo Turo 11-10. Aiden Wright clinched the win when, at 101 pounds, he battled past Chris Pulis 4-2.

Back in the opening round, WG defeated Whitesboro 59-17, getting four pins in a row in the highest weight classes from Apps, Rylan Struse (285 pounds), Raul Colon (190 pounds) and Maxx Fesinger, who pinned John Dibrango in 35 seconds. Abumustafa and Max Alexander (124) added pins.

Then there was the Wildcats’ 32-28 win over Carthage which proved the closest call of the tournament, bridged by two forfeits at the start and finish but including plenty of action in between.

Max Alexander’s pin of Roger Joyce in 24 seconds preceded a second straight Fesinger technical fall. Then the Comets won five of the next six bouts, the lone exception Maxx Fesinger’s 40-second pin of Conor Hickey.

Ultimately, the bout at 215 was decisive. Apps would need a victory, and got it going all six minutes to get past Zach Pettitt in a 12-7 decision.

Leading up to the Dual Meet the Wildcats tuned up Jan. 17 defeating Syracuse City 51-19, with the best bout at 285 where Apps fought past Teddy Toe 10-7. Though aided by forfeits, WG also got a quartet of pins from Abumustafa, Cole Willis, Logan Willis and Harrison Card wrestling at 124.

As if all this glory wasn’t enough, WG’s girls wrestling team won a big tournament of its own that same day in the Windsor Lady Knights Invitational with 124 points to edge Chenango Forks and Valley Central (121 points each) and win it.

Carmen Bishop reached the finals at 126 pounds and Layla Meany did the same at 152 pounds. Julianna Martini added a fourth-place finish at 100 pounds as three other Wildcats – Marlee Sherman (120 pounds), Annalise Johnson (145 pounds) and Ayana Dishaw (185 pounds) – had matching fifth-place efforts.

Marcellus was in the Division II portion of the sectional Dual Meet, where it lost in the quarterfinals to Little Falls 36-27 but did win a consolation match 32-30 over Mexico.

Little Falls won every bout from 116 to 160, seven in all. Brayden Borst opened at 101 with a pin, while Elliott Barbosa (190) and Chris Doshna (215) added pins and Jayden Abbott (170) defeated Gunnar Cushman 14-6.

Against the Tigers, the Mustangs jumped out 15-0 with pins from Knoll McCoy (108) and Blaine Haney (124) plus a tight bout where Jake Burton (118) held off Atreyu Delfaco 11-8.

At 152 Anthony Decapio got a 9-6 decision over Tanner Bellomo before Trevor Rankin (160) beat Manuel Pelton-Vazquez 12-5. Barbosa blanked Owen Gilbert in a 15-0 technical fall as Doshna pinned Evan Hansen.

Jordan-Elbridge wrestled last Friday in the Robert Bradshaw Invitational at Canandaigua, where it finished eighth in a 28-team field earning 81 points.

Ben Lamson (124) and Ethan Sanchez (190) each recorded fourth-place finishes after semifinal defeats, while Liam Mantell, also wrestling at 124, finished fifth pinning Greece’s Carl Nicodemus for that spot.