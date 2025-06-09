Scouts, American Legion prepare for flag retirement ceremony

CAZENOVIA — Members of Scouting America Troops 18 Boys & Girls (B&G) and American Legion Post 88 invite the community to join them on National Flag Day as they honor retired United States flags during a ceremony at The Maples farm in Cazenovia.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, at 3 p.m.

Flag Day is a holiday commemorating the adoption of the flag of the US on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Continental Congress.

The US Flag Code stipulates, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Cazenovia’s upcoming ceremony will respectfully retire torn, faded, frayed, or otherwise damaged natural fiber flags collected by the Legion and prepared for disposal by the Scouts.

“We will be burning the flags because that is the proper way to honor and retire flags that are tattered and torn,” said Michael Basla, owner of The Maples.

The American Legion Color Guard will present the colors, Basla will cook hot dogs, and the Cazenovia Fire Department will be on site for safety purposes.

Basla is a retired US Air Force lieutenant general who served on active duty for nearly 36 years. He is also the co-founder of Madison County Distillery, which sits on his 80-acre farm property.

“I volunteered to host this on the farm as a patriotic citizen,” Basla said. “In the past, I have gone to Bishop Grimes High School on Flag Day and talked to the students about proper respect for our flag and walked them through raising and retiring the colors. . . . This means a lot to the Scouts, the American Legion, and me.”

The legion has been collecting flags ready for retirement in a drop-off box in front of its post at 26 Chenango St. In addition, Former post commander Gene Gisson has been finding and collecting improperly disposed of flags.

“All those flags then come to our lodge on Riverside Drive,” said Troop 18G Scoutmaster Colleen Combs. “Unfortunately, many of the flags are nylon, so they are not able to be burned because of environmental considerations. With all these flags, we respectfully deconstruct them into four pieces, one of which [is] the field with the stars. Once the nylon flags have been dismantled, they are no longer considered a US flag and may be disposed of. All the cotton flags are officially folded in preparation for this retirement ceremony, which the scouts have been looking forward to.”

Combs noted that Art Western, a future Troop 18B scoutmaster, is currently spearheading a project to reuse the stars from the flags.

According to Combs, the Scouts held a practice flag retirement ceremony during their December campout to ensure they are prepared for the Flag Day event.

“We take this responsibility very seriously,” she said. “What I personally find really great about the work that we are doing with the ceremony — and Scouts in general — is that no matter what their differences are, all these Scouts come together to work towards a common end. . . . I would love to see the community of Cazenovia come together for this ceremony, as we know that now more than ever, we could use unity, peace, and understanding.”

Post 88 is the chartered organization for Troop 18B and Troop 18G, which function as a cohesive unit in many ways.

A chartered organization is a community-based group, religious institution, or service club whose objectives and mission align with those of Scouting America. A chartered organization partners with Scouting America to deliver the Scouting program to young people in the community.

“We feel really lucky to have such a mutually supportive relationship and collaborate with them throughout the year,” said Combs. “This ceremony is one of the many great things that have come from our partnership. At every meeting, we say the Scout Oath, which says that we will do our duty to God and our country. And this definitely falls under that. We feel it’s very important to show up for the Memorial Day parade and honor those who have served. The Scout Law outlines 12 tenets that Scouts strive to attain. The last one is ‘A Scout is reverent.’ I am always amazed when even the youngest and most rambunctious of our troop stands in complete silence when we are at events like the Memorial Day parade; it’s pretty inspiring.”

The Maples farm is located at 2412 Rt. 20 East.

Troops 18 B&G belong to the Leatherstocking Council of Scouting America. For more information, visit leatherstockingcouncil.org.

For Post 88 updates, search “American Legion Post 88 Cazenovia NY” on Facebook.