Operation Northern Comfort holding Crawfish Festival May 3

The Central New York nonprofit Operation Northern Comfort will be hosting its 18th annual Syracuse Crawfish Festival tomorrow, Saturday, May 3 in Clinton Square downtown.

Serving as the volunteer organization’s flagship fundraiser, the one-day, free-admission festival will be bringing authentic Cajun-style cuisine to attendees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

That’s to make sure the event stays family-friendly, letting folks and their kids get home before dark, said Laurel Flanagan, now in her fourth year as the CEO of Operation Northern Comfort (ONC).

Though it’s no cost to attend, every dime ONC makes from purchases at its stands goes toward the operating budget they depend on for the year and materials for the various projects they do for community members in need, from ramp builds and lift installations to yard cleanups and other home improvement.

Going back to when it was founded to lend a hand in the cleanup and rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Katrina, hence its connection to the Louisiana area, ONC has devoted itself to service trips and supply runs to provide natural disaster relief to other parts of New York and elsewhere out of state.

The hope-giving organization has attended to not just hurricane wreckage, but also the aftermaths of major flooding and blizzards. Its most recent trip assisting the Asheville, North Carolina area was the organization’s 67th so far.

For the annual fest, the crawfish and shrimp is flown in fresh from Louisiana the day before and offered in portions of different sizes. It’s all boiled right then and there at the event, and the servings come with corn, potatoes and all the proper spices mixed in for maximum enjoyment.

The first part of May marks the tail end of the crawfish season, meaning the organizers push the event back as late as possible to count on hopefully sunnier skies but still have the crawfish be fully flavorful.

With that, the festival is set to go on rain or shine, and it’s viewed as the very first of the warm-weather festivals locally.

“It’s like coming out of hibernation,” Flanagan said. “People are so excited to be outside and listening to the bands and eating the great-tasting food. You see the joy on their faces.”

Flanagan said the boilers will also show people the correct way to eat crawfish if they’ve never eaten it before. She said every year they get at least some skeptics hailing from Louisiana who question if the food will be as good as what they experienced back home, though those people are always pleasantly surprised and complimentary.

Throughout the festival, there will be musical performances on two stages.

On the main stage, The Confabulateurs (an altered configuration of the group otherwise known as C’est Bon) will be starting things off from noon to 1 p.m.

They’ll be followed by The Barndogs from 1:30 to 3 p.m., SAMMY winners Brass Inc. from 3:30 to 5, and The Ripcords from 5:30 to 7.

The acoustic stage, meanwhile, will present Velvet Moon, Jason on Guitar, Steve Maclean, Caleb Liber, Dylan Michael, Ed Ordez, Lee Barrett and Vinny Makes3.

In between those bands, there will be a dance-off with area mascots competing for a cash prize for the charity of their choice, along with appearances from the mentoring program Poised, Gifted & Ready’s dance team and the Johnson School of Irish Dance.

Flanagan said it’s also a goal to have the festival be welcoming to everybody from all around the area and all walks of life, even those who might have the slightest distaste for crawfish or a shellfish allergy.

That’s why the Clam Shack and separate stands will be dishing out alternative options like pulled pork sandwiches, walking tacos, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, coneys, sausage sandwiches, and salt potatoes.

Now with a Mardi Gras mask as its main logo, the festival will also feature the Cajun Cafe, which will have jambalaya, red beans and rice, gumbo, catfish po’ boys, and pecan bread pudding courtesy of chef Steve Joule from Oklahoma, who trained at the Louisiana Culinary Institute.

Nearby stands will have treats like beignets—a deep-fried pastry that’s long been a New Orleans staple—as well as tents with craft beers and wine slushies.

There will also be food trucks representing Christiano’s Kitchen, Bold Coast Lobster, Byblos Mediterranean Cafe, Carvel, and Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn.

Additionally, the festival will bring in numerous crafters and vendors selling jewelry, upcycled clothing, skincare lotions, bug repellents, crocheted garments, and other unique items.

Off to the side will be an expanded family zone so kids and their parents can hang out and have fun outside the thick of the crowd. That will include a place where free books will be given away called Cisco’s Literacy Corner, named for the cowboy-hat-wearing crawfish that has been an emblem for the festival.

Flanagan, who is also the operation and facilities manager for the Fayetteville Free Library, said it’s safe to say the promotion of literacy is a cause that’s “near and dear” to her heart.”

Over the years, ONC has additionally assembled bookshelves and desks for kids, and it supports other local nonprofits financially or otherwise such as Food Bank of Central New York, Tillie’s Touch, HumaneCNY, and Amaus Vision Services.

ONC also has longtime partners in Clear Path For Veterans, In My Father’s Kitchen, CNY Arts, and its sponsoring radio stations under the Inner Harbor Media umbrella.

In March, some of ONC’s volunteers went down to St. Bernard Parish to help out at the four-day, 50th anniversary Louisiana Crawfish Festival—called the sister festival to Syracuse’s—and as usual some of their volunteers will come up to Clinton Square May 3 to return the favor, Flanagan said.

This year at its Crawfish Festival, ONC will continue putting any tips received at its food outlets to endow scholarships in honor of the organization’s founder Norm Andrzejewski and co-chair Warren Machell, who both passed away in recent years.

Typically responding to people in need living within about an hour radius of Syracuse’s city center, ONC keeps its mission broad by design so its volunteers can say “yes” to whatever a project might be as often as they can as long as they have the resources and labor necessary, with “no red tape” either.

Anyone desiring the help of Operation Northern Comfort for a project just has to go to its website, www.operationnc.org, and click the “Contact Us” button to fill out their information.