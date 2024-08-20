EAST SYRACUSE — Dirtroad Ruckus Trio will conclude this summer’s “Concerts in the Gazebo” series being hosted at Ellis Field Park in East Syracuse.

The event tonight, Aug. 20, lasting from 6 to 8 will include not only that modern country band but also fried dough, corn dogs, chicken tenders and tater tots (loaded or regular), cheese steak sandwiches, nachos and cheese, sausage sandwiches, pizza, ice cream sundaes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, soda, free hot dogs and of course free cotton candy to round out the carnival theme.

The park is located at 500 McCool Ave. in the village.