Lorenzo to host first ‘Garden Day’

CAZENOVIA — Situated in historic Cazenovia, Lorenzo State Historic Site is the 1807 Federal style home of John Lincklaen, Holland Land Company agent and founder of Cazenovia. It was continually occupied by family until the property and 160 years of original contents were conveyed to New York State in 1968. The imprint of Lorenzo’s residents, including the enslaved people, servants, and the many employees required to run the estate, can be found at every turn.

The site will host Lorenzo Garden Day on Saturday, June 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature free garden and mansion tours. Explore the enchanting garden and grounds, learn about the history and evolution of the property, enjoy an outdoor scavenger hunt for “kids of all ages,” start the NYS Parks 2025 Wellness Challenge, and take a tour of the mansion. Guides will be on hand in the garden and mansion to share the history and answer questions.

This new event celebrates the Friends of Lorenzo’s 50th anniversary, and their 42 years of continuous support for the restoration and maintenance of the 1914 Ellen Biddle Shipman-designed-garden. The event will highlight this wonderful project and the Friends of Lorenzo’s annual fundraiser, the Garden Gala, taking place on June 12. Lorenzo Garden Day is also a great tie-in to New York State Park’s 2025 Wellness Challenge, which looks to inspire visitors to focus on wellness, or just enjoy some of the great activities at our parks and historic sites. More information on participating in the Wellness Challenge can be found at parks.ny.gov/wellness-challenge/.

Lorenzo’s garden and grounds are free and open to the public daily from dawn until dusk, all year.

Location: Lorenzo State Historic Site, 17 Rippleton Rd., Cazenovia, NY 13035

Event Date & Time: June 7, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Event Admission: Garden and Mansion Tours Free from 1 to 4 p.m.

Contact: Call 315-655-3200, visit parks.ny.gov, or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Lorenzo State Historic Site is operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation which oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 80 million visitors annually.