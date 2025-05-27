Cazenovia Garden Club’s spring sale returns to Albany Street

CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Garden Club (CGC) will present its annual spring plant sale on Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Telephone Park, the strip of green along Albany Street in front of Kinney Drugs and Dave’s Diner.

CGC has worked, often behind the scenes, for over 75 years to beautify the community and bring together people with mutual interests in home gardens and civic improvement.

The spring sale, which helps fund the club’s village beautification efforts, will feature a variety of perennials, raffle items from local merchants, and garden-related “odds and ends.”

“Gardeners return year after year for strong, healthy, and vibrant plants, and we’ll offer them again this year,” said CGC member Connie Hasko, who is chairing the spring sale committee. “Our roving team of plant experts will help you select the right plants for the right places and advise on how to plant and care for them.”

The perennial plants will come from the home gardens of CGC members. After the plants are dug up, members will shake off the soil and repot them in clean containers with fresh soil to avoid the spread of invasive jumping worms, which negatively impact soil structure.

“The raffle is always a hit, and once again, our local community has been incredibly generous, with over 30 businesses donating gift certificates, gift baskets, and items, totaling over $1000,” said Hasko. “In addition, a few businesses donated funds specifically to support the purchase of plants for the village.”

CGC projects

The nonprofit CGC is a member of the VI District of the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State, Inc. and the Central Atlantic Region of National Garden Clubs, Inc.

Founded in 1949 and federated in 1960, the club aims to stimulate interest in horticulture, develop skills in the beautification of home and community, create an awareness of national and local conservation problems, inspire a desire to serve in these areas, and further the goals and objectives of the regional and national organizations to which it belongs.

In preparation for the holiday season, the CGC provides lighted wreaths for the lampposts throughout the historic business district, decorates hayracks and window boxes, and coordinates with the village to hang garlands on storefronts and the village fountain.

The club provides and maintains plants at Carpenter’s Barn, the Gothic Cottage, Lakeland Park, the New Woodstock Free Library, the village fountain, the post office, and the village welcome signs on Route 20.

It also provides and maintains annual plantings in hanging baskets on lampposts, in sidewalk planters, and in window boxes throughout the village.

Additionally, the organization funds an annual scholarship for a Cazenovia High School senior to study horticulture, donates pantry items at monthly meetings to CazCares, coordinates annual cleanups, and supports the Cazenovia Tree Commission.

“Last month, club members cleaned up the south end of Cazenovia Lake and the gardens at the New Woodstock Public Library for our Earth Day activities,” Hasko said on May 15. “Pansies were planted in planters and hayracks last week, with more flowers to be added at the end of the month. Hanging baskets are also scheduled to be installed at the end of May.”

According to Hasko, the CGC welcomes new members and appreciates their fresh perspectives.

“Even with over 70 members, there are so many ways to volunteer and make a contribution to the club’s efforts,” she said.

Individuals interested in learning more about membership or anything club-related are encouraged to email [email protected].