CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) is helping community members stay active this winter by offering several adult fitness programs.

In addition to Madison County’s longstanding Osteo Bone Builders (OBB), the library now hosts video-based indoor walking and chair yoga sessions. Later this month, a new yoga class will be added to the schedule.

“Here at the library, we believe it is important to offer programs that build community, offer social interaction, and are crucial to the health and well-being of our patrons,” said CPL Adult Programming and Service Coordinator Renee Joseph.

OBB is a scientific and evidence-based program developed by Tufts University to help control the bone disease osteoporosis. The exercise and educational sessions are designed to prevent and help alleviate the condition and improve general fitness.

Madison County Office of the Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) has sponsored and presented OBB at CPL since 2018. Sessions are led by RSVP volunteer Cheryl LaGrow in the Betsy Kennedy Community Room on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. LaGrow also offers a ZOOM class every Monday at 9 a.m.

LaGrow has been a certified OBB instructor for about seven years and a master trainer for almost four years.

“I can train and certify those [interested] in this program,” she said. “. . . The genetic background of my family predisposes me as a prime candidate for osteoporosis. I was introduced to the OBB program about 10 years ago in Oswego County by a friend. I wanted to keep my osteoporosis at bay, and this was the perfect program. I teach three days a week. I enjoy helping others, and I benefit from the program [too].”

Each of LaGrow’s classes features a warm-up, balance, strength training with weights for legs and arms, and a cool down. The program also includes monthly educational sessions.

OBB is free and open to anyone ages 50 and older, and equipment is provided. At their first class, newcomers receive a packet containing a “Welcome to OBB,” liability statement, screening questionnaire, and participant info such as email, phone number and date of birth, for example.

“There is a gentleman in my class with osteoporosis who has been with my group since I started,” said LaGrow. “His posture has improved immensely over time. This is also a great social opportunity for the participants; many live alone and enjoy being out. My oldest participant will be 92 in June. . . . There are alternate exercises for ones that may be difficult because of shoulder issues [or] hip and knee replacements. My OBB class is about one hour and 15 to 30 minutes, depending on how much socializing has occurred.”

CPL’s indoor walking-in-place program, “Walking for Health,” was introduced in October 2024 and is held on Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m.

Classes follow a Leslie Sansone YouTube video and incorporate walking in place, side steps, forward walking steps, knee lifts, kicks, and arm exercises.

Chair yoga was added to CPL’s program offerings in mid-January.

Also held on Tuesdays, the 30-minute classes begin at 11:15 a.m. and follow a “SeniorShape with Lauren” video.

“You can come to one or both of the programs,” said Joseph. “Many of the walkers stay for chair yoga, and registration is not required.”

CPL will host its first gentle flow yoga class with instructor Sara Massa on March 13.

The classes will be held on Thursdays from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Registration is requested, and participants must bring yoga mats.

“Gentle flow yoga is a style of yoga that emphasizes slow, mindful movements and poses, making it suitable for people of all levels, including beginners and those with limited mobility,” said Joseph.

All the fitness programs at CPL are free and open to the public.

“By participating in these programs, you acknowledge that you take full responsibility for obtaining permission from your healthcare provider to participate in such exercise programs, and the library assumes no liability associated with the risks of physical exercise,” said Joseph.

For more information on these or other library events, call CPL at 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.