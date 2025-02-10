CAZENOVIA — The Haven at Skanda invites the public to a unique yoga experience at the farm on Sunday, March 2, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Located on Mosley Road in Cazenovia, Skanda is a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary and education center that supports severely abused and neglected farm animals and offers trauma-informed programs for children, veterans, and others in need of support.

The upcoming event will include a 75-minute yoga class in the barn, a tour of the farm and introduction to the animals, and entry into a raffle for chances to win prizes from local businesses.

The yoga session will be held in the barn aisle while the horses observe over their stall doors.

“Kate Hanzalik is our instructor as well as one of our amazing volunteers here,” said Nicole Woodruff, Skanda’s board president.

Attendees are asked to bring yoga mats and blocks from home. Skanda will have extras available for people who do not own those items.

The cost is $40 per person. All proceeds will go to the continued care of the animals at Skanda and help the organization keep its doors open to other animals in need.

Currently, Skanda cares for 14 horses, 10 goats, six mini donkeys, six large pigs, chickens, ducks, geese, guinea fowl, a peacock, and five barn cats.

“I chose [to highlight the] horses because of the beauty of how easily they can regulate human emotions,” said Woodruff. “The animal and human connection between equine and person happens organically, allowing both parties to release and relax.”

Tickets can be purchased at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/yoga-with-the-horses.

To learn more about The Haven at Skanda, visit thehavenatskanda.org or email Woodruff at [email protected].

Tax-deductible donations can be made on Skanda’s secure website, thehavenatskanda.org/give, or by check made out to “The Haven at Skanda” and mailed to 4000 Mosley Rd., Cazenovia, NY 13035.