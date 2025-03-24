CASA plans spring events for seniors

CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Area Senior Association (CASA) has organized several social, educational, and entertainment opportunities for seniors to enjoy in the coming months.

The organization will celebrate the changing seasons during its spring luncheon on April 17 at the Hampton Inn & Suites Cazenovia.

The event will feature a seasonal meal and a free raffle for a spring basket filled with goodies.

On April 30, seniors will head to Syracuse for lunch at Phoebe’s Restaurant followed by “Sense and Sensibility” at Syracuse Stage.

CASA will honor those who have died in service to the United States during a special memorial luncheon at the Hampton Inn on May 22, a few days before Memorial Day.

Cazenovia’s American Legion Post 88 will provide a Color Guard to “post” the colors, and local military historian Frank Stritter will speak about the “Ghost Army,” a special unit that used visual, sonic, and radio deception against German forces during World War II.

Stritter first learned about the Ghost Army in the spring of 2024 when he saw a news report announcing that the unit had been presented with the Congressional Gold Medal.

“I did some research and found that the mission of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops — often referred to as the Ghost Army, a secret unit formed within the US Army in WWII — was to create deceptions to fool our enemy, Hitler’s German military,” Stritter said. “Its effort was intended to give the American forces both time and opportunity to make strategic and influential advances during those difficult last two years of the War in Europe. It created military deceptions that were much like successful magic tricks, [fooling] the enemy into believing that something is happening that isn’t. I thought I could develop the topic into an interesting presentation.”

According to CASA President Chuck Amos, CASA wants to determine whether its membership is interested in introducing multi-day “adventures.”

“[We are] presently planning an ‘Island Hopping’ trip to Ohio in July and an exciting trip to West Virginia in November with several interesting/fun tours and activities,” he said.

For additional information on the trips, call CASA at 315-825-5710 or email CASA Treasurer and Trip Coordinator Anna Marie Neuland at [email protected].

About CASA

CASA was formed in 2007 to address a recognized need in the community for an organization to provide services such as recreational activities and social opportunities to seniors. The group began operating a year later with assistance from the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce.

CASA is led by an all-volunteer board and receives funding from the Town and Village of Cazenovia, the Town of Nelson, and the Town of Fenner.

All Cazenovia Central School District residents age 55 and older are automatically members of CASA.

There are no membership dues as the costs are covered by event fees and the support CASA receives from the three towns and the village.

Non-members can attend CASA functions for a slightly higher fee.

Brochures featuring CASA’s upcoming events are distributed at each luncheon/event.

Individuals who want to be added to the organization’s email list to receive event information can call CASA at (315) 825-5710 and leave a message.

Advance registration and payment are required for all events. Forms are available at the Cazenovia Public Library and in CASA emails.