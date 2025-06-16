Farmstead 1868 to host second Lavender Fest

CAZENOVIA — Farmstead 1868, which was recently named Madison County Small Business of the Year, will host its second Cazenovia Lavender Festival on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the farm at 4690 Shephards Rd., Cazenovia.

Farmstead 1868 is a family-run lavender farm and botanical goods business known for its small-batch skincare, jams, and culinary lavender products.

Lavender Fest will celebrate the peak of the lavender bloom with hands-on classes, live music, artisan vendors, and agricultural demonstrations highlighting the intersection of wellness, nature, and community.

More than 25 local businesses and artisans will participate, including food trucks, musicians, Safe Haven Healing, which will offer chair massages, and demonstrators ranging from honeybee educators and perfume blenders to The British Blacksmith.

Classes will include Honeybees 101, Natural Green Cleaning, DIY Lip Balm Making, and Flower Arranging with LaFayette’s Brainard Farmette.

BRiDGES – Madison County Council on Alcoholism & Substance Abuse, Inc. will offer complimentary adult classes on resilience and thriving that will include making warmable lavender teddy bears.

New to the festival schedule this year is a storybook walk around the pond, presented by the Cazenovia Public Library, that will take families on a horticulture literacy adventure. The featured book is “The Hidden Rainbow: A Springtime Book For Kids” by Christie Matheson.

On Sunday, guests can enjoy a Lamplit Farm horse-drawn wagon ride offering exclusive access to parts of the farm that were previously closed to the public.

The live music lineup, sponsored by The Demario Agency, will feature Will Galton, Laine Gilmore, Clove, Jonah Ladd & The Sunset Band, and Southy’s Keys.

“Our festival is a love letter to Central New York,” Farmstead 1868 Owner Monica Cody said in a press release announcing the event. “It’s about cultivating joy through plants, people, this very special place, and the partnerships that make our region so vibrant. We’re honored to open our family’s farm to the community and grateful to everyone who helps bring this vision to life.”

Tickets and the full weekend details are available at farmstead1868.com/2025-lavender-festival. Some festival experiences will require advance registration. Admission includes a U-pick or pre-picked lavender bundle for every person. The first 3,000 attendees will receive reusable totes.

“We had 1,500 attendees last year and had to ‘sell out’ the tickets because we ran out of parking in our hay field,” said Cody. “This year, we expect 3,000 attendees over the two days and have a larger field to accommodate more cars each day.”

Madison County Small Business of the Year

Farmstead 1868 was named the Madison County Small Business of the Year by the New York Small Business Development Centers (SBDC), a partnership program that provides no-cost, confidential, one-on-one business advisement, training, and research to small business owners and entrepreneurs throughout New York State.

“My NY SBDC business advisor, Paul Brooks, is a great mentor,” said Cody. “From getting started with business planning and providing training, to troubleshooting issues, he has connected me to many resources.”

Robert Griffin, regional director at the North Central SBDC, presented the award to the Cody family at the farm on May 5.

According to the North Central SBDC website, Farmstead 1868 earned this recognition for its dedication to excellence, its unwavering commitment to sustainability, and its ability to create a unique culinary experience for the Madison County community.

“It’s humbling to know people have noticed what we are trying to do,” said Cody. “Most days, farming can be pretty lonely, you’re in a field or a barn, working in the rain or the heat and grime. I think all business owners feel like they are on an island sometimes. With early mornings and late nights, everyone hustles hard to solve a problem or meet a consumer need and balance family life. . . . Being recognized is a reminder that there is a community and resources for small businesses to access and build each other up — rising tides raise all ships.”

To learn more about Farmstead 1868, email [email protected], visit farmstead1868.com, or follow @farmstead1868 on social media.