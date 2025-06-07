Hometown Humorist returns

VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – Nationally touring comedian and actor Dan Frigolette returns to his roots for a special one-night-only performance at Mohegan Manor (58 Oswego Street) on Friday, June 13—just steps from his old high school.

Frigolette, who got his start right in Baldwinsville as Mr. Baldwinsville and a student radio host on WBXL, will bring his sharp wit and bold energy back home for a night of laughs in the town that launched his career.

After years on Syracuse’s Z89, he moved into comedy full-time, with performances spanning the U.S. and international stages in London, Montreal, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

He’s been featured in over 200 media markets and seen on hit shows like HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” “Show Me A Hero,” “Younger,” “The Following,” “Game Theory with Bomani Jones” and A&E’s “Sexy Beasts.”

Dan has also appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, The Artie Lange Show, The Bob and Tom Show and more.

He can also be seen this season on Peacock’s “M.I.A.,” NBC’s “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” and on HBO’s Sex and the City spinoff “And Just Like That.”

“This is where it all started,” said Frigolette. “I learned how to talk to an audience in Baldwinsville—and I can’t wait to bring it full circle.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are available now and expected to sell quickly. Don’t miss this hometown homecoming show packed with laughs, stories and a little nostalgia.

For tickets and more information visit danfrigolette.com.