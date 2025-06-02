Summit Church to host outdoor worship service, picnic and air show

MANLIUS — Summit Church invites the public to the Onondaga Model Aircraft Club (OMAC) Fly Field at 8660 Cazenovia Rd., Manlius, on Sunday, June 8, at 10 a.m. for a day of food, fun, and flight.

The event will feature an outdoor worship service, a picnic lunch, live model aircraft demos, a bounce house, popcorn, and other family-friendly activities. Middle school and high school students will perform musical selections along with the church worship band.

“Last year, [OMAC] allowed viewers to actually fly their aircrafts,” said Summit Church Lead Pastor Daniel Schallmo.

The OMAC Fly Field is located on a 42-acre property owned by Summit Church. The land is about 0.2 miles from the church building at 8560 Cazenovia Rd., Manlius.

“We have given OMAC permission to use that site,” said Schallmo. “They have erected a pavilion and have a flight line for their aircraft.”

In addition to using the pavilion during the event, Summit Church plans to set up a 40 ft. x 80 ft. tent and fire up the grills.

Attendees are asked to bring something to grill, a dish to pass, and a lawn chair.

A rain date is scheduled for June 22.

Summit Church was founded in 2005 and affiliates with the Southern Baptist Convention in missions and various outreach and education programs.

Schallmo said the hope is that the upcoming event will attract families to Summit Church and give them a glimpse of all it has to offer.

“Our desire is to come alongside families to build marriages that last, equip parents to raise respectful children, and to have fun,” he added.

The church moved to its current location last year. It previously shared a space with the Cazenovia United Methodist Church on Lincklaen Street.

“We ‘planted’ or founded Summit Church [in] our living room,” said Schallmo. “We have steadily grown since then. Last year, we were contacted by Oran Community Church, and we discovered that we could merge together and combine our efforts to minister to the community together. We completed extensive remodeling last fall and had our grand opening in October.”

To learn more about Summit Church, visit summitchurchny.churchcenter.com.