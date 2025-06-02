Summer concerts start June 9 with the Stan Colella Orchestra

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – The 39th iverpool Is The Place Summer Concert Series gets underway on Monday, June 9, with a performance by the Stan Colella Orchestra, a mainstay on the Central New York music scene.

Stan passed away in 2002, but the orchestra plays on. Now under the leadership of Stan’s son, trumpeter Len Colella, the big band will perform tunes from its recent disc, “Just For Fun,” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 9, at Johnson Park.

Whiting sits in

“Just For Fun” celebrates the orchestra’s 50 years of entertaining audiences at countless concerts, conventions, festivals, weddings and dinner dances across New York State.

Though its title suggests a less-than-serious session, “Just for Fun” shines like a carefully faceted jewel, a thing made beautiful by meticulous attention to detail in both performance and production.

Guest singer Joe Whiting kicks off the set by crooning a hook-laden original, “Do It Yourself,” arranged by young Nick Colella, followed by the R&B standard “Let the Good Times Roll.” That latter tune is right in Whiting’s wheelhouse as are “Teach Me Tonight” and “Route 66,” which come later.

Whiting will sit in with the big band on June 9.

Baker croons too

The orchestra’s regularly featured lead singer, Dave Baker, pays homage to the Great American Songbook with his straight-ahead versions of “Please Don’t Talk about Me When I’m Gone” and “(Up a) Lazy River.”

Several Liverpool-area musicians make notable contributions, including saxophonist Jim Spadafore blowing leads on “Do It Yourself” and “Blues for Sale,” and trumpeter Rob Robson wailing away on “Route 66” and the disc-closer, “Do Nothin’ Till You Hear from Me.”

The Liverpool Is The Place Committee will continue to stage the free concerts at Johnson Park from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday through Aug. 13.

“We’re still seeking sponsorship to support this concert season,” said LITP Chairperson and Treasurer Colleen Gunnip.

To donate, contact Gunnip at [email protected], or call the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce at 315-457-3895.

2025 Liverpool Is The Place Summer Concert schedule

All concerts 7 to 9 p.m. at Johnson Park in Liverpool. Free admission; liverpoolistheplace.com; 315-457-3895.

Monday June 9: Stan Colella Orchestra. Big band swing.

Wednesday June 11: Doyle-Whiting Band. Rock’n’roll.

Monday June 16: Soul Mine. R&B.

Wednesday June 18: Kambuyu Marimba Ensemble. African dances.

Monday June 23: Mood Swing. Classic rock.

Wednesday June 25: Born to Run. Springsteen tribute.

Monday June 30: Liverpool Community Concert Band. Patriotic tunes.

Wednesday July 2: Latin Groove Connection. Sambas and salsa.

Monday July 7: The Dave Novak 5. Classic rock

Wednesday July 9: Fate. Rock’n’roll.

Monday July 14: Dead to the Core. Grateful Dead tribute.

Wednesday July 16: Ménage A Soul. Classic rock/R&B.

Monday July 21: The Horn Dogs. Classic rock.

Wednesday, July 23: Request. Oldies.

Monday, July 28: Mark Macri & The Funk Junkies. Funk/blues.

Wednesday July 30: Grace DeJohn Project. Classic rock.

Monday, Aug. 4: Letizia & The Z Band. Disco dance tunes.

Wednesday Aug. 6: The Shylocks. Blues.

Monday Aug. 11: Brass, Inc. Horn-driven rock.

Wednesday Aug. 13: The DeSantis Orchestra. Variety.