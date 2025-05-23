Tuneful times at Timber Banks

VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – The Timber Banks Golf Club & Marina located along the banks of the scenic Seneca River opens its summer concert series on Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m., in its well-appointed Persimmons Restaurant, at 3536 Timber Banks Parkway in Baldwinsville. Admission is free.

The 12-concert lineup showcases some of the finest local performers of jazz, blues, funk, R&B, Americana, Latin crossover and contemporary pop. The series is presented by CNY Jazz Central.

The music starts June 3 with singer Kim Fetters and keyboardist Andy Rudy, followed by award-winning vocalist Dan Fields on June 10, followed by singer Cheri Giraud June 17 and Andrea Miceli June 24.

For more info, visit cnyjazz.org/jazz-at-timber-banks/; or call the Persimmons at 315-635-8800.

On its website, timberbanks.com, Timber Banks Golf Club is described as “a stylish, modern alternative to the traditional golf country club. Featuring a Jack Nicklaus Design course, Timber Banks Golf Club & Marina appeals to the young at heart looking for a social center to reconnect with friends and family.”

Summer Concert Series at Timber Banks

6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays

June 3 Kim Fetters & Andy Rudy

June 10 Dan Fields

June 17 Cheri Giraud

June 24 Andrea Miceli

July 1 LuBossa

July 8 Ronnie France’s Bass on Top

July 15 Stringdom

July 22 Scott Dennis

July 29 Letizia Duo

Aug. 5 Simpatico

Aug. 12 Julie & Rick’s Jazz Asylum

Aug. 19 Kirsten Tegtmeyer & ESP.