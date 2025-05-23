Friday, May 23, 2025
Tuneful times at Timber Banks

Tuesday-evening summer concert series runs June 3 through Aug. 19

by Russ Tarby
May 23, 2025
in Baldwinsville Messenger, Entertainment
Vocalist Kim Fetters accompanied by keyboardist Andy Rudy will entertain at the Persimmons Restaurant at Timber Banks Golf Club from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 3.

VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – The Timber Banks Golf Club & Marina located along the banks of the scenic Seneca River opens its summer concert series on Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m., in its well-appointed Persimmons Restaurant, at 3536 Timber Banks Parkway in Baldwinsville. Admission is free.
The 12-concert lineup showcases some of the finest local performers of jazz, blues, funk, R&B, Americana, Latin crossover and contemporary pop. The series is presented by CNY Jazz Central.
The music starts June 3 with singer Kim Fetters and keyboardist Andy Rudy, followed by award-winning vocalist Dan Fields on June 10, followed by singer Cheri Giraud June 17 and Andrea Miceli June 24.
For more info, visit cnyjazz.org/jazz-at-timber-banks/; or call the Persimmons at 315-635-8800.
On its website, timberbanks.com, Timber Banks Golf Club is described as “a stylish, modern alternative to the traditional golf country club. Featuring a Jack Nicklaus Design course, Timber Banks Golf Club & Marina appeals to the young at heart looking for a social center to reconnect with friends and family.”

Summer Concert Series at Timber Banks
6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays
June 3 Kim Fetters & Andy Rudy
June 10 Dan Fields
June 17 Cheri Giraud
June 24 Andrea Miceli
July 1 LuBossa
July 8 Ronnie France’s Bass on Top
July 15 Stringdom
July 22 Scott Dennis
July 29 Letizia Duo
Aug. 5 Simpatico
Aug. 12 Julie & Rick’s Jazz Asylum
Aug. 19 Kirsten Tegtmeyer & ESP.
© 2024 Community Media Group, LLC - 2501 James St. Syracuse, NY 13206