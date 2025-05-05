Lorenzo to open for the season

CAZENOVIA — This month, Lorenzo State Historic Site will open for the 2025 season and host a presentation on New York State’s covered bridges to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month.

Situated at 17 Rippleton Rd. in Cazenovia, Lorenzo is the 1807 federal-style home of John Lincklaen, Holland Land Company agent and founder of Cazenovia. The Lincklaen/Ledyard family continually occupied Lorenzo until the property and contents were conveyed to NYS in 1968. The site is operated by the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and supported with help from the non-profit Friends of Lorenzo (FOL).

From May 16 through Oct. 13, 2025, visitors to Lorenzo can tour the mansion, furnished with 160 years of original furnishings; explore the visitor center to learn about Cazenovia’s history and the building of Lorenzo, view an impressive carriage and sleigh display, and watch an introductory video; visit the museum shop to peruse a unique selection of Lorenzo merchandise, history books, and gift items; and stroll the garden and grounds from dawn until dusk.

Lorenzo will be open Wednesdays through Sundays and Monday holidays, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tours will be offered every half hour, with the final tour departing at 4 p.m.

Lorenzo’s 2025 schedule includes several familiar events, including the FOL Garden Gala, Cazenovia Pride Festival, Lorenzo Driving Competition, Syracuse Orchestra concert, Rippleton Schoolhouse Community Day, and Christmas at Lorenzo. To experience something new this season, the public is invited to

“Lorenzo Garden Day” on June 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature free garden and mansion tours and an outdoor scavenger hunt.

“Lorenzo Garden Day has been added to our 2025 events calendar in celebration of the Friends of Lorenzo’s 50th anniversary and their 42 years of continuous support for the restoration and maintenance of our 1914 Ellen Shipman-designed garden,” said Jacqueline Roshia, Lorenzo’s interpretive programs assistant. “The event will highlight this wonderful project and the Friends of Lorenzo’s annual fundraiser, the Garden Gala, taking place on June 12. Lorenzo Garden Day is also a great tie-in to our NYS Parks’ 2025 Wellness Challenge, which looks to inspire visitors to focus on wellness or just enjoy some of the fun activities at our parks and historic sites.”

Lorenzo also announced that, after a five-year hiatus, the Rippleton Schoolhouse Summer Day Camp will return from July 28 through Aug. 1.

According to Lorenzo Site Manager Paul Nasca, staff members Alison Boissonnas, a.k.a. Schoolmistress Miss “Mattie” Buckland, and Melinda Reeder will immerse campers ages 8-12 in the history, community connections, and natural environment found at Lorenzo through activities, demonstrations, and crafts.

“The week will culminate in a social where students’ families are encouraged to come together, celebrate the campers’ achievements, and enjoy a sweet treat,” Nasca said. “This summer camp program is made possible by the generous support of the Friends of Lorenzo. Registration and cost details are forthcoming. Watch for an announcement on Lorenzo’s social media accounts and the Friends of Lorenzo website, friendsoflorenzo.org.”

The Rippleton Schoolhouse will be open to visitors most Fridays and Saturdays from July 4 through Oct. 11.

The schoolhouse was built in 1814, less than a mile south of Lorenzo on Route 13, across from Rippleton Cross Road. It was remodeled in 1884 and operated as a school until 1931. The building was moved to the Lorenzo grounds in 1997, and the FOL restored it to its 1880s appearance. In 1998, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

2025 Preservation Month Speakers at Lorenzo

On Saturday, May 31, at 1 p.m., Wayne and Karen Marshfield will present “Spanning New York State,” a lecture on the state’s 34 remaining covered bridges.

The exploration will span from the country’s oldest covered bridge, the 1825 Hyde Hall Covered Bridge in Cooperstown, NY, to the newest in the state, Cannon Covered Bridge, built in 2022 in Wyoming County, NY.

Karen is the pastor of Hobart Presbyterian Church, editor and secretary of the NYS Covered Bridge Society, and treasurer of the Delaware County Senior Council. She is retired from the Delaware County Office of the Aging. Wayne is the supervisor of the Town of Hamden, legislator for Delaware County, president of the NYS Covered Bridge Society, and treasurer of Delaware Opportunities. He is a 50-year retiree from Delaware County Electric Cooperative. The couple resides in Hamden, NY.

“Locally, we have a historic covered bridge that was not getting the attention it was due,” said Wayne. “I saw it, our community saw it, and I ran for Town of Hamden supervisor in 1993 with the preservation of that bridge as a campaign promise; I have been supervisor ever since. [I] was elected to serve as president of the NYS Covered Bridge Society because of Karen’s and my interest in covered bridges. We have been all over the United States, Canada, and Europe visiting covered bridges, and we enjoy it as a pastime hobby, so to speak.”

Admission to the presentation is free, and registration is not required.

For more information on Lorenzo State Historic Site, call 315-655-3200, visit parks.ny.gov, or connect on Facebook and Instagram.