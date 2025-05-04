Silverwood Clarinet Choir to perform at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fayetteville

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The Silverwood Clarinet Choir invites listeners to a journey through the vibrant world of American music May 30 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 Chapel St., Fayetteville.

The highlight of the evening is Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue, specially arranged for the Silverwood Clarinet Choir and performed by Robbie Padilla, pianist. Under the baton of Dr. Ronald L. Caravan, the program also features more Gershwin favorites, including Summertime and the foot-tapping I Got Rhythm. Dr. Caravan will perform a saxophone solo in his own arrangement of Gershwin’s Second Prelude. Vintage American songs and a unique set of compositions—Cityscapes by Roger Vogel—will round out the program.

Now celebrating its 18th year, the Silverwood Clarinet Choir is a dynamic professional ensemble that encompasses all the voices of a true choir. This creative group performs original compositions as well as arrangements of well-known pieces in a wide range of styles from around the world—music that is both entertaining and musically engaging. Members come from Oswego, Onondaga, Madison, and Cayuga Counties in Central New York.

Dr. Ronald L. Caravan has been performing and teaching in Central New York since 1980, when he began a 35-year career as clarinet and saxophone professor at Syracuse University. He has performed frequently in solo and chamber settings, including with the Syracuse-based Society for New Music and Civic Morning Musicals, as well as with the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra and Symphoria. Dr. Caravan has also appeared as a guest artist, clinician, and masterclass presenter across the U.S. and internationally. In 2016, he released a groundbreaking eight-CD series featuring advanced repertoire for both clarinet and saxophone, published by Mark Records. His line of classical mouthpieces for clarinet and saxophone is used by advanced students and professionals worldwide.

Robbie Padilla is an accomplished pianist whose work spans the Central New York region and beyond. His wide-ranging experience includes classical recitals and musical theatre productions, both as a pit musician and music director. He regularly performs solo piano recitals and collaborates with vocalists and instrumentalists in recitals and competitions. Padilla has served as a collaborative pianist for the Civic Morning Musicals Competition for Singers, NYSSMA auditions, the Syracuse Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition, and has performed with major orchestras including the Binghamton Philharmonic, Buffalo Philharmonic, and the Syracuse Orchestra.