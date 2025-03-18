C-NS HS to present ‘Once Upon a Mattress’

NORTH SYRACUSE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Cicero-North Syracuse High School will present a hysterical musical adaptation of the 1835 Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, “The Princess and the Pea,” with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on March 21 and 2 and 7 p.m. on March 22.

All performances will be at the North Star Theater at the North Syracuse Junior High School.

Danielle Rausa is director, John Nadler is technical director and Karen Seamans is choreography and pit director.

In the musical, the kingdom is an unhappy one. King Sextimus has been cursed by a witch to not speak again until “the mouse devours the hawk!” Queen Agravaine has assumed power and has decreed that no one in the kingdom may wed until Prince Dauntless is married to a true princess of royal blood.

Can Princess Winnifred steal the prince’s heart and pass the royal test? Will King Sextimus ever speak again? Will Sir Harry see Lady Larken banished forever? Come join the fun and find out!

To buy tickets visit my.hometownticketing.com/agency/438f4936-2706-4d40-bccd-19e6f24b84e2.

Reserved seating is $15, general admission is $12 and tickets for students and senior citizens are $10.

Cast:

Princess Winnifred – Lucy Barrera

Prince Dauntless – Brigg Liberman

Queen Aggravain – Gabriella Pinoargotte

King Sextimus the Silent – Noah Seitz

Lady Larken – Brooke Todd

Sir Harry – Ethan Meives

Jester – Joey Cox

Minstrel – Aiden Ketchum

Wizard – Evan Brzostek

Sir Studley – Andrew Dolson

Princess #12 -Lady Ann – Kobe Henderson

Sir Paul – Kaden Brown

Sir George – Avery Dietrich

Sir Ringo – Evan Dwyer

Sir John – Max Rodriguez

Lady Rowena – Abby Goncalves

Lady Mabelle – Halia Dice

Lady Merrill – CeCe Bielec

Lady Lucille – Emelia Salisbury

Nightingale – Aliani Fernandez

Kitchen wench – Tory Parody

Dance Captain – Mia Lieu

Ladies in Waiting – Ava Siciliano, Emberlyn Hand, Kinley Hurlburt, Brooklynn Gilbert, Adelyn Winslow, Katlyn Chrisley and Briar Raymond.

Pit Orchestra

Kenzie Keiser, Christina Main, Emma Wall, Abigail Johnston, Jamison Walker, Brooke Mahaffy, Katie Barney, Mark Morris, Ian Cosgrove, Keira Blackmer, Bethany Brandt, Sadie Rithotz, Jacob Hartough, Yelena Valdes-Garcia, Evan Champ, Michaela Spink, Briana Kurpiewski, Aidan Schwerdt, Meghan Woodworth and Kerry Dromgoole.

Production team

Student producer – Jayden Romano

Stage manager – Kendra McCarthy

Backstage

ASM: Kayleigh Stevens, Delaney Compeau

Props: Mallory Coyle

Scenic designers: Meghan Cannella, Paige Viau

Master builder: Meghan Cannella

Video

Director: Killian Heffron

Technical director: Addy Vulcano

Camerad: Mae Kelly, Connor Bovaird and Tommy Koons

Photographer: Kaden Recore

Runner: Cooper Jantsch

Lighting

Lighting design: Ryan Williams

Assistant LD: Michael Marano

Stage electricians: Aiden Marano, Joe Cannella

Spotlights: Eliana Zapanta, Joey Nadler

Sound

FOH A1 Mixer: Maddie Hynes

FOH assistant: Trael Johnson

Media loader: Max Yonnick

Monitor world A2: Emerson Herrera

Monitor world assistant: Riley Vulcano

Backstage sound: Colin Brown

Pit: Alex Ketchum

Design Crew

Leader – Ari Gehman

Team: Alex Ortloff, Chloe Moynihan, Ei Meh, Flynn Rebbeor, Joshua Pilz, Krystal Le, Landon Gehman, Michaela Spink, Robert Gressel and Sadie Ritholz.

Joshua Lent, design team and logo creator