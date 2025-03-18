C-NS HS to present ‘Once Upon a Mattress’

NORTH SYRACUSE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Cicero-North Syracuse High School will present a hysterical musical adaptation of the 1835 Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, “The Princess and the Pea,” with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on March 21 and 2 and 7 p.m. on March 22.
All performances will be at the North Star Theater at the North Syracuse Junior High School.
Danielle Rausa is director, John Nadler is technical director and Karen Seamans is choreography and pit director.
In the musical, the kingdom is an unhappy one. King Sextimus has been cursed by a witch to not speak again until “the mouse devours the hawk!” Queen Agravaine has assumed power and has decreed that no one in the kingdom may wed until Prince Dauntless is married to a true princess of royal blood.
Can Princess Winnifred steal the prince’s heart and pass the royal test? Will King Sextimus ever speak again? Will Sir Harry see Lady Larken banished forever? Come join the fun and find out!
To buy tickets visit my.hometownticketing.com/agency/438f4936-2706-4d40-bccd-19e6f24b84e2.
Reserved seating is $15, general admission is $12 and tickets for students and senior citizens are $10.
Cast:
Princess Winnifred – Lucy Barrera
Prince Dauntless – Brigg Liberman
Queen Aggravain – Gabriella Pinoargotte
King Sextimus the Silent – Noah Seitz
Lady Larken – Brooke Todd
Sir Harry – Ethan Meives
Jester – Joey Cox
Minstrel – Aiden Ketchum
Wizard – Evan Brzostek
Sir Studley – Andrew Dolson
Princess #12 -Lady Ann – Kobe Henderson
Sir Paul – Kaden Brown
Sir George – Avery Dietrich
Sir Ringo – Evan Dwyer
Sir John – Max Rodriguez
Lady Rowena – Abby Goncalves
Lady Mabelle – Halia Dice
Lady Merrill – CeCe Bielec
Lady Lucille – Emelia Salisbury
Nightingale – Aliani Fernandez
Kitchen wench – Tory Parody
Dance Captain – Mia Lieu
Ladies in Waiting – Ava Siciliano, Emberlyn Hand, Kinley Hurlburt, Brooklynn Gilbert, Adelyn Winslow, Katlyn Chrisley and Briar Raymond.
Pit Orchestra
Kenzie Keiser, Christina Main, Emma Wall, Abigail Johnston, Jamison Walker, Brooke Mahaffy, Katie Barney, Mark Morris, Ian Cosgrove, Keira Blackmer, Bethany Brandt, Sadie Rithotz, Jacob Hartough, Yelena Valdes-Garcia, Evan Champ, Michaela Spink, Briana Kurpiewski, Aidan Schwerdt, Meghan Woodworth and Kerry Dromgoole.
Production team
Student producer – Jayden Romano
Stage manager – Kendra McCarthy
Backstage
ASM: Kayleigh Stevens, Delaney Compeau
Props: Mallory Coyle
Scenic designers: Meghan Cannella, Paige Viau
Master builder: Meghan Cannella
Video
Director: Killian Heffron
Technical director: Addy Vulcano
Camerad: Mae Kelly, Connor Bovaird and Tommy Koons
Photographer: Kaden Recore
Runner: Cooper Jantsch
Lighting
Lighting design: Ryan Williams
Assistant LD: Michael Marano
Stage electricians: Aiden Marano, Joe Cannella
Spotlights: Eliana Zapanta, Joey Nadler
Sound
FOH A1 Mixer: Maddie Hynes
FOH assistant: Trael Johnson
Media loader: Max Yonnick
Monitor world A2: Emerson Herrera
Monitor world assistant: Riley Vulcano
Backstage sound: Colin Brown
Pit: Alex Ketchum
Design Crew
Leader – Ari Gehman
Team: Alex Ortloff, Chloe Moynihan, Ei Meh, Flynn Rebbeor, Joshua Pilz, Krystal Le, Landon Gehman, Michaela Spink, Robert Gressel and Sadie Ritholz.
Joshua Lent, design team and logo creator