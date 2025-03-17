Library to host ‘The Great Gatsby’ musical tribute and ‘Artists in Rome’ lecture

CAZENOVIA — In April, the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) will celebrate the arts by hosting a live 1920s-inspired musical performance and a lecture on High Renaissance art.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic jazz age novel “The Great Gatsby,” The Modernistics Trio will perform “The Twenties Roar Again – Celebrating the Centennial of The Great Gatsby” on April 3 at 6 p.m. in the Betsy Kennedy Community Room.

Ted Powers will sing, tap dance, and play the guitar, banjo, and harmonica; Peter H. Bloom will play the flute; and Dave Zox will be on the double bass. The three musicians, who each have impressive credentials, have played together for decades.

The musical tribute will feature swinging songs, tap-dance numbers, and jazz instrumentals by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, and other master tunesmiths of the 1920s. Audience favorites include “Blue Skies,” “Stairway to Paradise,” “Let’s Misbehave,” “It Had to Be You,” and Ellington’s “Black and Tan Fantasy.”

“[‘The Great Gatsby’’] depicts the changing social norms of the time, which were largely due to the economic prosperity of the United States,” said CPL Adult Programming and Service Coordinator Renee Joseph. “In 1920, women gained the right to vote, and young women were embracing more freedom and independence. There were significant changes in entertainment, art, and culture, including the rise of jazz music — all symbolizing the vibrant and rebellious spirit of the era. We thought it fitting to do a musical tribute to celebrate the centennial of this timeless classic piece of literature.”

To learn more about The Modernistics Trio, visit americasmusicworks.com/modernistics.html.

Michelangelo and the Sistine Chapel

On April 9 at 6:15 p.m., Cazenovia resident and art enthusiast Paolo Amadio will return to the community room to present the third installment of his lecture series, “Artists in Rome.”

According to a press release announcing the event, Amadio will take attendees on a “virtual journey” through the masterpieces of Italian Renaissance sculptor, painter, architect, and poet Michelangelo Buonarroti. Special attention will be given to his unparalleled achievements in the Sistine Chapel.

“The talk will delve into both his sculptural and pictorial genius, exploring the intricate details and profound artistic vision that define some of the most celebrated works in art history,” the lecture description states. “The discussion will provide insight into the historical and cultural context in which Michelangelo painted the Sistine Chapel ceiling — with particular emphasis on his relationship with Pope Julius II, the ‘Iron Pope’ — and, years later, ‘The Last Judgment.’ It will highlight the artist’s extraordinary ability to merge human emotion, divine inspiration, and technical brilliance, solidifying his status as a cornerstone of the High Renaissance art. Attendees will gain a deeper appreciation for Michelangelo’s architectural, sculptural, and fresco masterpieces, both inside and beyond the Sistine Chapel.”

Amadio was born and raised in Rome, Italy. He moved from Rome to Cazenovia in 1996 with his wife, Marilyn, and son, Jordan, who attended Cazenovia High School.

Professionally, Amadio’s background is in engineering and international business development. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2023 as director of international business development.

His first two art lectures at CPL were “Caravaggio: Baroque Enigmatic Painter” and “Bernini: Baroque Genius Sculptor and Architect.”

“I have a strong passion for Roman and Italian Baroque art, and this passion fosters my enthusiasm in wanting to share the intricacies and awe-inspiring stories associated with the works of Michelangelo Merisi (Caravaggio) and Gianlorenzo Bernini,” Amadio said leading up to his first presentation. “In addition to being able to admire and experience in person these works of art and architecture, through the years I [have become] well-read in their life and artistic history, themes, and pictorial/sculptural techniques.”

Amadio’s lecture and the performance by The Modernistics Trio are free and open to the public. For more information on the upcoming presentations, contact CPL at 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.