Great Northern Artists Collaborative (GNAC) will present “Steel Magnolias,” the heartwarming and humorous story of friendship, resilience, and southern charm.

Performances will take place on March 21, 22, and 29 at 7 p.m. with matinee performances on March 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be held at 8396 Morgan Rd, Clay.

Written by Robert Harling, “Steel Magnolias” is a touching and witty exploration of the bonds between a group of strong Southern women who support each other through life’s joys and challenges.

Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, this timeless classic is filled with laughter, love, and moments that will tug at the heartstrings.

“This production brings together a talented cast of performers who truly embody the spirit of these iconic characters,” says Liz Ladd and Beth DeRousie, directors of the show. “Audiences will laugh, cry, and celebrate the enduring strength of friendship.”

Tickets for “Steel Magnolias” are available now at ticketor.com/gnac or by phone at 315-464-0328.

For more information, visit greatnorthernarts.com or email [email protected].

