VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – Award-winning jazz vocalist Ronnie Leigh has impressed audiences from Syracuse to Seattle, from New York to Istanbul.

And this coming Friday and Tuesday, he’ll be singing at two different Baldwinsville bistros.

He’ll perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Fireside by the River, 2347 W. Genesee St.; 315-303-0779.

Then he’ll plug in Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Persimmons Restaurant, at 3536 Timber Banks Parkway; 315-635-8800. The show starts at 6 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m.

The Persimmons’ Tuesday concert series continues with the Soda Ash Six on Mardi Gras Day, March 4; Quatro on March 11, the Steve Brown Duo March 18, Cherie Giraud on March 25, Scott Dennis April 1 and Julie & Rick’s Jazz Asylum on April 8.

The series is presented by CNY Jazz Central through May 20; cnyjazz.org/jazz-at-timber-banks/.

A native of Albany, Leigh is a six-time Syracuse Area Music Award-winner and also a member of the Sammys Hall of Fame.

Equally adept on swinging jazz standards and edgy bebop, Leigh has performed with major symphony orchestras and in theaters, stadiums and nightclubs worldwide.

If you can imagine a venue, Leigh has probably played it.​

Syracuse Jazz Festival founder Frank Malfitano – who lives in B’ville – thinks that Leigh ranks among the top vocalists in all of jazz.

“After my 40 years in the music biz, working with everyone from Smokey to Aretha to Ray Charles, and after 30 years of watching this guy, Ronnie Leigh, all I can tell you is that he’s one of the finest song stylists working in jazz today. But it doesn’t stop there. He’s also

one of the finest soul and R&B stylists I’ve ever heard and an amazing entertainer,” he said. “The guy’s the complete package. And it’s not even remotely hype to mention him in the same sentence with the great Lou Rawls and the amazing Donny Hathaway.”

In 2012, Cortland’s AppleJazz Records released Leigh’s debut solo disc, “Live at AppleJazz.” including tracks such as “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” “Stompin’ at the Savoy” and “Bye Bye Blackbird.”

He also performs plenty of bebop tunes such as “In Walked Bud” and “Night in Tunisia.”