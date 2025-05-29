Manlius Library displays recycled art exhibit

VILLAGE OF MANLIUS — Until the end of May, Manlius Library is displaying the pieces that were entered into its recent recycled art contest.

For that contest, the first of its kind the library at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. has held, participants of any age were asked to create original works of art using exclusively recycled or upcycled materials, so no glue or paint for example.

“They could make anything they wanted as long as the materials were recycled,” said Laura Major, the library’s programming librarian for adults. “They weren’t allowed to use anything that wasn’t.”

The library took in entries from anyone all over the local community, not just from its regular patrons or only people who reside in Manlius.

The deadline for submission was April 22, or Earth Day, a date on the calendar that fit with the environmentally friendly element of the recycled art contest.

The submissions were then judged based on their level of creativity, the resourcefulness it took to make them, and how much they represented a feeling of fun. In Major’s view, however, everyone who entered checked off all three of those boxes.

Major said the variety of the pieces and how unique each one is made the judging process difficult. Because each piece was different from the next, the librarian judges went by what stuck out and spoke to them the most.

Manlius Library announced the contest winners on May 1, and everyone who entered a piece received a seedling as a participation prize.

The top winners that earned first, second or third place will all be getting 10 trees each planted locally in their name.

The recipient of the first-place ribbon was Duke Epolito’s “Wok with Me,” which was assembled from inanimate objects made to look like a person.

Resembling a girl “walking on air” in Major’s view, that art project features a stir-fry wok for its face, electrical cords for legs, and a spoon as its nose with a bright red coat, little matching shoes, white gloves, and a shiny bow on its “forehead.”

In second place, it was a tie between the marker cap nature scene “Somewhere Over the Recycling Rainbow” by Stephanie Ness and E. Ness and Kai Bradford’s “Recycling Rooms” diorama that used a range of materials including cardboard, a piece of a map showing a section of Florida, and part of a stuffed animal torn up by the awardee’s pet dog.

Third place in the exhibit went to “A Garden Totem” by Dolores Storie, which is a taped-off stacking of antique glass items.

Honorable mentions were given to such pieces as the Warhol-referencing “Andy’s Bucket” by Milton Franson, which consists of a Campbell’s soup can containing paintbrushes; Beth Hayner’s “Don’t Bite Me,” which was made from a discarded, heart-shaped chocolate box filled with rocks covered in old nail polish; and Ellie McLees’ “A Clear Shift,” which made use of parts of a computer keyboard.

“We were all so amazed at the creativity and what everyone came up with, and we’ll be doing this again next year,” Major said.

All 16 pieces that were submitted can be found along the far window of the library’s Bookmark Cafe for the remainder of the month.