CazArts invites the public to its Annual Meeting

CAZENOVIA — CazArts invites all who are interested to attend its Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cazenovia Public Library & Museum in the Betsy Kennedy Community Room.

The organization will introduce its new executive director and share a look back at the arts in Cazenovia and a look forward at plans for the future.

Cazenovia artist Mary Padgett will deliver a presentation on her travels.

“Fourteen years ago, I brought my first group of artists to Asturias in northern Spain,” said Padgett. “In the years since, I’ve organized trips to Italy and France. Our group travel has enriched us all with shared experiences. For centuries, artists have traveled for both inspiration and commercial reasons. I’ll highlight a few of my favorites [and talk] about my own experiences. I’ve discovered the satisfaction of traveling as an artist: taking time in one location, creating a drawing or painting that is a record of engagement with the new place. Different from the typical tourist who passes through quickly.”

The CazArts Board of Directors

Cynthia Decker, Eric Feola, Mary Beth Fiorentino

Wendy Howard, Betsy Kennedy, Patrick Knapp

Lauren Lines, David Mihill, Geoffrey Navias

Mary Padgett, Colleen Prossner, Cathy Savage

Kurt Sozen, Lucie Wellner, Emily Zaengle