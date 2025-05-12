Manlius PD to host open house May 17

TOWN OF MANLIUS – The Town of Manlius Police Department will be holding its annual open house on Saturday, May 17.

The free-to-attend, family-friendly event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day around the police station at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave., and it’ll have activities for all ages.

The open house will include a raffle for a free scooter, free hot dogs right off the grill, visits with a Clear Path For Veterans service dog, and the chance to see one of the police department’s drones in action.

The police department will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Food Bank of Central New York. Any attendee who donates food for that cause gets entered into a raffle for an Amazon gift card.

There will also be bike helmet fittings and child car seat checks to encourage passenger safety. Elsewhere in the lot there’s set to be a mock DWI “skills” challenge, which lets participants put on visual impairment goggles and steer an engineless peddle car through an obstacle course.

Kids will also be able to receive their very own personalized identification card with a newly taken photograph and an up-to-date description for law enforcement or other trustworthy adults to rely on in case the child is ever lost.

The department’s open house began as a way to show that the local police officers are approachable and members of the community themselves.

It’s also become a time to have fun, ask questions, and make it known to residents the resources the department has to offer while allowing them to interact with the town’s officers outside of emergency situations or critical crises.

The police station’s open house coincides every year with the end of National Police Week, an observance United States President John F. Kennedy established by proclamation in 1962 in recognition of the contributions of police officers and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The same morning as the police department’s open house, there will be a free children’s fishing derby in Manlius open to ages two through 15.

The fishing derby will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. nearby at the lower swan pond in the village.

Attendees are asked to bring bait and their fishing poles, and people can register under the “Recreation” page on manliusvillage.org.

Meanwhile, in the Village Centre auditorium at the same Arkie Albanese Avenue address, there will be a pitch tournament beginning at 2 p.m.

It will be free to play, but that event has been limited to the first 16 people to register online through the website’s recreation department page.

The tournament will include a random draw for partners as well as prizes for first and second place.