Manlius Rec offering ‘Hello Dolly’ day trip

The Town of Manlius Recreation Department, along with Travel Choice International, is offering a day trip for seniors and other adults to see “Hello, Dolly!” at the Cortland Repertory Theatre on Tuesday, June 10.

The beloved and boisterous Broadway classic will be kicking off the theater’s summer schedule, marking the first time the production is being presented on their stage.

The play overflows with charm, humor and unforgettable songs, its heartfelt plot following Dolly Gallagher Levi as a lively matchmaker with a knack for meddling in matters of the heart. With a twinkle in her eye, she decides to take her talents to new heights by pursuing wealthy “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder herself. Brimming with laughs, romance, and high-energy dancing, this musical showcases some of the most iconic songs in theatrical history, including “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” and its joyful title tune.

Lunch at the Hollywood Restaurant is included with the trip along with tickets to a performance of “Hello, Dolly!.” The cost also includes round-trip motorcoach transportation, Travel Choice Escort, and all taxes and gratuities.

It’s asked that people who register mention their meal choice with their trip reservation, which can be penne pasta with meatballs, chicken parmigiana, or fried haddock.

The cancellation penalty as of March is that the trip is non-refundable unless a replacement sign-up is found.

The fee for the trip is $120 for residents of the town and $125 for non-residents.

The rec department will be departing by bus for the daylong June 10 excursion at 10:30 a.m. from the parking lot behind Immaculate Conception Church, located at 400 Salt Springs Road in Fayetteville.

Everyone is scheduled to return by approximately 5:45 p.m. that same day.

For additional information or reservations, individuals can contact the Town of Manlius Recreation Department by phone at 315-637-5188. Their offices are located in the town hall at 301 Brooklea Drive in Fayetteville.

People can also register by going to townofmanlius.org, clicking “Recreation” after hovering over the Departments tab in the main menu, clicking where it says “Register for Programs,” and typing in “Hello Dolly.”