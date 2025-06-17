Foy gives Mustangs state track title in 400 hurdles

MIDDLETOWN – In a school year where Marcellus already had state team championships in girls soccer and boys basketball, junior Madison Foy gave the school state honors in girls track and field.

Foy did so winning the Class C 400-meter hurdles in last weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association meet at Middletown, also contending in the 100-meter hurdles.

The 400 hurdles final on Friday had Foy go one minute, 1.87 seconds, improving on her previous 1:03.28 and claiming the state title edging the 1:02.04 of Dalton School’s Nyla Blake-Soden and 1:02.05 of Keshequa’s Riley Nageldinger.

At 14.92 seconds Foy was the second-fastest qualifier for the finals of the 100 hurdles, where Westhill’s Emma Murphy was fourth-fastest at 15.67. In the finals on Saturday, Foy improved to 14.85 and finished second overall but won the NYSPHSAA portion.

Marcellus and Westhill were joined by Solvay and Skaneateles in Class C as West Genesee was in the Class A state meet.

Murphy was the fifth seed in the Class C long jump and would place fifth among NYSPHSAA competitors here with a best leap of 17’7 ¼”.

Foy also joined Emmi Rossiter, Dorothy McMahon and Sophia Bianchi In Saturday’s 4×400 relay and, with its time of 4:08.79, gained sixth place and fifth in the NYSPHSAA standings as Oneonta won in 4:05 flat.

As for Solvay, Serenity Williams claimed her own state Class C title in the pentathlon in a duel with Westmoreland’s Emma Szarek.

Williams went 15.72 seconds in the 100 hurdles, cleared 4’11” in the high jump and threw the shot put 27’8 ¾” to have a Class C-best 1,798 points going into the last two events on Saturday.

Then, adding a 16’8 ½” in the long jump and 2:35.54 at 800 meters, Williams finished at 3,007 points, just enough to hold off Szarek’s total of 2,924 as the Bearcats’ Jernessa Donaldson finished seventh in NYSPHSAA by posting 36’3 ¾”.

On the boys side for Solvay Giovanni Cilani had gone 44’ 1/4” in the triple jump as the sixth-best qualifier and rose up to fourth place with a best attempt of 42’6 ½”. Antwan Hicks ran the 200-meter dash where his 22.86 seconds just missed reaching the final while in the long jump he finished sixth in NYPHSAA going 21’2 ¼”.

Skaneateles had Lucy Fleckenstein run at 800 meters where her 2:17.24 was a season best and was eighth in Class C, while at 1,500 meters she set another season mark with 4:46.91 and placed sixth in Class C. On the boys side for the Lakers, Tritan Boucher competed for Skaneateles in the 800-meter run and had a time of 1:58.33.

West Genesee’s Dylan Frost competed on his own in the 100-meter dash, his 11.32 seconds unable to qualify for the finals. Frost joined Logan Scott, Dan Kermes, Zach Hann and Nick Lamanna in the 4×400 relay to finish 17th in Class A in 3:28.25.

Landon Derbyshire sought a medal in Saturday’s shot put where he had thrown it 52’10” during the season. A throw of 50’7 ½” here landed Derbyshire in eighth place but sixth among NYSPHSAA competitors.

Marcellus had Colden Kwasnowski in the 400 hurdles finish ninth in 58.49 seconds while, in the 4×800 relay, Liam Eldridge, Jack Lucio, Jamison Palen and Xander Szalach ran to a season-best 8:09.79.