F-M’s Domashenko wins state track titles in 200-meter dash

MIDDLETOWN – Athletes from four different area high schools fully expected to bring home mulitple medals from last weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in Middletown.

Leading that charge was Fayetteville-Manlius sprinter Nikita Domashenko, the top seed in the Class A 200-meter dash this season with 21.16 seconds and was the second seed for the 100-meter dash having gone 10.54 just behind the 10.53 of North Rockland’s Javon Lawrence.

In the 200 at 21.56 seconds Domashenko again led the qualifiers with Macchiarola’s Akul Simon second at 21.58. Saturday’s final Domashenko finished in 21.17 and earned the state title well clear of the 21.46 from Penfield’s Mikah Davis.

Back in Friday’s opening round of the 100 Domashenko’s 10.68 edged Rochester McQuaid’s Rhoan Kaulder (10.69) as the top qualifier for the finals with Lawrence at 10.88. Domashenko improved to 10.65 in the final, and it led to second place as Kaulder won in 10.60.

Federation races took place later on Saturday and Domashenko won the 200 in 21.31 seconds edging Simon (21.34), and again was second in the 100 in 10.62 trailing Kaulder’s meet-record 10.46.

In the 4×100 relay Domashenko, paired with Will Beecher, Alex Shim and Freddy Hunt, was unable to finish, while Ditre joined Beecher, Domashenko and Hunt in Saturday’s 4×400 relay and posted 3:29.02.

Ditre gained his own medal in the boys Class A 800-meter run, his time of 1:53.70 second among NYSPHSAA runners behind only the 1:49.94 from Newburgh Free Academy’s Brady Danyluk.

F-M’s girls had Izzie Sullivan second-seeded In Class A at 3,000 meters with 9:42.32 going into Friday’s state finals. Running 9:46.13 here, Sullivan would take fourth place in Class A won by William Floyd’s Zariel Macchia in 9:26.55.

Jamesville-DeWitt in Class B had Skylar Vaught earn the silver medal in the shot put, her throw of 38’6 ½” topped only by the 45’11 ½” of Miller Place’s Jillian Scully. A day later in the discus she added a third-place medal going 129’9”.

Kevin Vigneault also won a silver medal in the boys Class B shot put, his 57’1” only trailing the 59’10 ¾” of Chenango Valley’s Mack Patterson. A day earlier, Vigneault went a season-best 157’7” to finish seventh.

Terrell Willis led the Class B pentathlon through three events with 1,982 points helped by a 16.08 in the 110 hurdles and a high jump of 6’2 ¾”. He stayed in the lead until the final event but with 3,212 points was a close second to the 3,244 of Hewlett’s Matthew DeCicco.

J-D’s Ellyana Deng was the top seed in the girls long jump based on her top leap of 18’8 1/2”, but she only got to ninth place here with 17’ ¼”.

East Syracuse Minoa brought a contingent led by Ryan Sullivan, expected to medal in the Class A high jump as he had cleared 6 feet 6 inches in the state qualifier, but he was unable to clear a heigh.

Jay-Neil McDuffie, in te long jump, looked to improve on 22 feet 9 ½ inches, but while he only got to 22’2 ¼” on his last jump it still put him on the podium in seventh place as Henninger’s Alex Acevedo was second with 22’11”.

McDuffie also helped John Jordan Jayden Recabo and Anthony Bryant finish eighth in NYSPHSAA in the 4×100 relay with a time of 42.48 seconds. Aaron Ali, who had thrown 159 feet in the discus, did 133’5” here and finished 16th.

Also in Class B for boys was Christian Brothers Academy with Xavier Caesar going 15.49 in the 110 hurdles to qualify for the finals where he tailed off a bit to 15.54 but still got the fifth-place medal.

CBA’s James Cass was in the 400 hurdles where he was 17th in 59.96 seconds and helped Caesar, Dan Abbe and Jaden Bowen-Henry in the 4×400 where they finished 12th in 3:27.69.

Quinten Lewis earned 12th place in the boys triple jump with a top attempt of 43’2 ½”. He was also 11th in the long jump (20’11 ¾”) as for the CBA girls, the team of Neveah Bacheyie, Sakura Dotterer, Emily Dalton and Liana Thomas finished 10th in the 4×100 relay in a time of 50.76 seconds.