Cazenovia track stars compete at NYSPHSAA championships

MIDDLETOWN – Each of the Cazenovia track and field teams carried high expectations into last weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships at Middletown for several reasons.

Part of it had to do with having three classes, with the Lakers part of Class C and competing against its peers rather than facing schools of various sizes.

But there was also talent on hand, whether it was Alyssa Wardell expected to contend for a medal in the Class C pentathlon or Susie Pittman trying to do the same in the pole vault.

Wardell’s clearance of 11 feet in the pole vault was third-best among Class C qualifiers behind only Oakfield-Alabama’s Paige Harding (11’9”) and Trinity School’s Madeline Magliaro (11’8”).

Again Wardell would reach 11 feet at Middletown Saturday, but not clear 11’6” on three ties. She would take third place in Class C, even with Magliaro (who had fewer misses to finish second) but behind Harding, who topped 11’6” on her first attempt.

As for Wardell, she had put up 2,812 points in the pentathlon to reach the state meet. At Middletown she got 559 points in the 100 hurdles (17.34 seconds), cleared 4’11” in the high jump for 621 points and threw the shot put 30’9”, fifth among competitors, to have 1,668 points through one day.

In Saturday’s events Wardell had a long jump of 15’9 ½”and ran to a time of 2:29.99 at 800 meters. Finishing with 2,869 points, Wardell took fifth place in Class C, with four of the top five spots going to Section III athletes including the winning total of 3,007 points by Solvay’s Serenity Williams.

Cazenovia also had two boys relay teams on hand. In the 4×100 the Lakers were the eighth seed going in thanks to the team of Eliot Comeau, Finn Worthington, Wyatt Scott and Aidan Jurgens who had posted 43.69 seconds, but here they were unable to finish.

A day later, the Lakers’ 4×400 quartet of Worthington, Tristan Field Bradley, Caleb Gillmore and Owen Woodworth had gone 3:28.31 to qualify 10th and ran 3:32.37 here to finish 10th, the state title going to Geneseo in 3:27.06.