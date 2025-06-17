C-NS’s Ingram, Eells bring home state track titles

MIDDLETOWN – Rarely in the history of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association track and field championships did athletes from Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool have such a good opportunity to earn a big haul of medals.

Part of it was the move to having three classes – A, B and C – for this year’s state meet at Middletown. But mostly it was due to the quality of the athletes the Northstars and Warriors brought.

And when all was done after two days of the state meet C-NS’s Camron Ingram and Anna Eells both had first-place medals.

Ingram was the only state athlete to break 14 seconds (13.97) in the 110 high hurdles this season. He improved to 13.80 to be the fastest qualifier for the finals as Antwan Maxwell (15.79) did not make the finals.

On Saturday Ingram nearly equaled that time in the final and his 13.81 was good enough to claim the state title over the 14.04 from North Babylon’s Jordan Peck in the runner-up spot.

No local athletes arrived with greater expectations than Eells. She was the top qualifier in the Class A triple jump with 41 feet 11 ¼ inches, more than two feet clear of her challengers, and in the long jump with 19’8 1/4”, and her previous 5’8” in the high jump made Eells a top contender here, too.

Eells would again top 5’8” in the high jump and won the state Class A crown by two inches over the 56” of North Rockland’s Desirae Hernandez. Liverpool’s Georgia Jaskiewicz, in the high jump, looked to improve on clearing 5’3 and did so topping 5’4” to finish fourth in the Class A division.

In Saturday’s triple jump Eells would go 39’1 ½” to take the lead and held it until the final jump where Guilderland’s Tatum Cramer overtook her with 39’10 ¼”, but Eells still finished second.

They held the long jump on Friday and Eells, on her final attempt, would jump 19’5 ½”, climbing up to third place in the process as Cramer won here, too, with 20’5 ½” on her next-to-last jump. Eells’ teammate, Selena Moreno, went 18’2 ¾” here put her seventh overall, with Liverpool’s Maddie Devendorf getting 12th place by going 17’6 ½”.

Eells (14.25 seconds) was joined by Aaliyah McDonald (14.38) in the 100 hurdles, and with McDonald going 14.53 and Eells 14.64 in the first round both advanced to the finals, where McDonald’s 14.44 placed her fourth and Eells was seventh in 14.61.

Anthony Johnson vied for a medal in the boys triple jump as his 47’1 1/4” put him second among qualifiers. Johnson landed a 45’10” on his third attempt and would get fourth place, with Jabari Holder (Columbia) winning at 47’10 ¼”.

Andrew Potter medaled for the Northstars in the pentathlon. He was third through three events with 1,998 points as teammate Xander Provost had 1,911 points to put himself in contention.

Finishing with 3,207 points, Potter settled in fourth place among Class A competitors as Provost was unable to finish the final event, the 800-meter run.

As a top-five qualifier in the girls 400 hurdles Grace Murray (1:02.35) was joined by McDonald (1:02.53) and Stephanie Todd (1:02.95) vying for state Class A honors.

It was McDonald, though, who got the best finish, her personal-best 1:02.52 good for sixth place edging out Murray’s ninth-place 1:02.88 as Todd took 15th place with 1:06 flat.

In the 4×800 relay on Saturday Liverpool’s quartet of Taylor Page, Kaitlyn Hotaling, Chloe Ryan and Katie Martin finished in 9:17.68 putting them sixth among Class A sides, Bethlehem winning in 9:02.18.

Liverpool was second-seeded in the 4×100 relay as Devendorf, Nahla Battle-Crenshaw, Mia Wright, Makayla Greene and Maddie Devendorf had gone 47.05 seconds this season while C-NS was third-seeded with Murray, Moreno, McDonald and Jaydin Mackey at 47.84.

But neither would get close to those times in Friday’s state final. At 49.06 Liverpool settled for 13th place and C-NS was even further back as Baldwin’s 45.84 won the state title and set a NYSPHSAA meet record.

Battle-Crenshaw fared far better in the 100-meter dash where she ran 12.16 seconds to qualify for the Class A final and then finished seventh in 12.59 a day later.

Liverpool’s boys team had Brayden Smith in the 400 hurdles as the seventh seed at 55.42 seconds, and though he only went 57.85 here he still finished eighth.

Taima Tearney, competing in the girls pentathlon, finished with 2,663 points while C-NS’s Dan Henry ran in the 400-meter dash and was 17th in 51.33 seconds.