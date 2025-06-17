Baldwinsville track stars battle for NYSPHSAA honors

MIDDLETOWN – To conclude another fine season the Baldwinsville track and field team sent several of its athletes to Middletown for last weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Federation championships.

On the girls side for the Bees, junior Kamryn Barton had gone two minutes 12.79 seconds in the 800-meter run, eighth-best among Class A qualifiers, during the season.

Here at the state meet Barton would improve more than two seconds to 2:10.40 and climb all the way to sixth place in Class A and fifth in NYSPHSAA to reach the medal podium. Ursuline School’s Jane Hickey won the race in 2:05.62.

Senior Leah Bahamonde was the seventh-best qualfiier in the discus with a best throw of 115 feet 7 inches. In Saturday’s state meet Bahamonde threw it 117’4” to set a new season mark and gain fifth place overall, fourth in NYSPHSAA. Clarkstown South’s Maggie Hansen took the title with 132’5”.

B’ville’s 4×400 relay team had seniors Emerson Clavijo, Aaniya Johnson and Mariah LeGrow pair with freshman Emmy Buchanan to try to improve upon a 4:01.96 during the season.

In Saturday’s race they would not quite reach that standard, settling for 4:06.22 and 15th place. Guilderland won the state race by putting together a time of 3:54.41.

On the boys side for B’ville it was London Premo expecting to contend in the Class A pentathlon, while junior Doug Clark looked to improve on topping 12 feet in the pole vault.

Premo’s 3,218 points was fifth-best among Class A qualifiers and eighth overall, but he had ground to make up in the last two events after he got 634 points in the 110 hurdles (16.91 seconds), 585 points in the high jump (5’8 ¾”) and managed 35’8 ¾” in the shot put for 539 points.

A day later, Premo would unleash a long jump of 20’7” for 646 points and then run 1,500 meters in 4:37.67. It added up to 3,101 points for a seventh-place finish in Class A part of a strong local effort as PSLA-Fowler’s Siyir Price was third with 3,324 points and Cicero-North Syracuse’s Andrew Potter (3,207) was just ahead of Premo.