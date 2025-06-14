West Genesee boys lacrosse falls in state Class A title game

West Genesee’s boys lacrosse program was once accustomed to seasons which ended with state championships. Then the dynasty abated, with long-time fans wondering when – or if – a restoration would take place.

At Hobart and William Smith Colleges last Saturday afternoon the Wildcats sought to finish on top for the first time since 2008 with Long Island’s Half Hollow Hills in the way.

And the Red Colts would control matters most of the way, never letting it get too close and prevailing 15-10 to deny WG the 16th state title in program history.

Right away the Red Colts asserted control. Nico Ghicas outdueled Jonah Vormwold for early face-offs and, before the game was three minutes old, HHH led 3-0 on goals by Nick Haugen, Ryan Chung and Zach Marco.

Any time WG tried to establish its attack, the Red Colts’ aggressive defense broke it up, the only breakthrough in the first quarter coming when Jack Wenham scored nearly 10 minutes in. All game long HHH focused on top scorer Charlie Lockwood and would hold him to a single goal, though Lockwood did earn three assists.

In the second period WG still couldn’t solve Ghicas in the Center X. All those extra possessions led to goals and HHH began to pull clear, with the Wildcats unable to earn back-to-back goals to make up ground.

Instead it was Chung and Marco converting 32 seconds apart in another HHH spurt. Wenham’s second goal in the last minute of the half was quickly followed by goalie Jon Shoults trying the clear the ball from his crease but inadvertently deflecting it back to his own net.

Staring at a 10-4 halftime deficit, WG fell further behind when Anthony Raio hit on back-to-back goals early in the third quarter and Marco followed with a behind-the-back shot that flew past Shoults that made it 13-4.

But the Wildcats would battle to the end. Wenham earned his third, fourth and fifth goals that, along with two goals from Chace Cogan, cut HHH’s lead to 15-9 with nearly eight minutes left.

Wenham struck again with 4:43 to play which got WG to double digits on the board and Shoults made a series of point-blank stops to run his total to 13 saves. It just proved too late.

WG first had to get past last Wednesday’s state Class A semifinal against Section V champion Penfield at SUNY-Cortland, but with a superb all-around effort it ripped past the Patriots 15-6.

The Wildcats were familiar with Penfield since it beat them 12-9 on April 10, a game where WG led 4-0 after one quarter, surrendered the entire margin in the middle stages but outscored the Patriots 5-2 in the fourth quarter.

They went back and forth in the opening period, WG not going in front until Nash Oudemool’s goal late in the period. Then Jake McMahon converted with 6.6 seconds left in the quarter to extend the Wildcats’ margin to 3-1.

With all the momentum the Wildcats saw Wenham take over early in the second quarter with three consecutive goals early in the second period while, at the same time, WG’s defense continued to assert itself.

After giving up a goal just 73 seconds into the contest the back line anchored by Tighe McMahon, Logan DeWaters and Brody Knox mad a series of stops and forced Penfield into frequent turnovers.

And the attack kept going, too. Cogan, Nash Oudemool and Jeff Mercer all converted before halftime and Lockwood tacked on a second goal, the lead at 10-1 going to the break.

All told, Penfield’s scoring drought lasted exactly 27 minutes until Ronan Boyle scored early in the third quarter and the margin had grown to 12-1.

The Patriots did avoid the running clock, but Wenham tacked on a fifth goal as WG cruised toward its return to the state title game. Jake McMahon surged late to get four goals to go with his pair of assists.