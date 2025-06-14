J-D boys lacrosse drops third straight state Class A final

Even with a venue closer to home and a different opponent to face, the Jamesville-DeWItt boys lacrosse team met the same frustrating fate – one victory short of a state Class C championship.

Somers, from Section I, capitalized on total domination at the face-off circle and plenty of skill everywhere else to prevail 19-11 over the Red Rams in Saturday’s state final at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva.

Much of it boiled down to Tuskers senior Matt Mayfield grabbing 32 of the game’s 34 face-offs, often turning those draws into goals within a matter of seconds after J-D converted.

“We just did not play our best in all aspects of the game,” said Red Rams head coach Jamie Archer. “We played tight and made some bad decisions, and we knew that if we faced a good face-off guy we would struggle with it.”

Unlike the previous two years when there was a long trip to Long Island with an overnight stay and traffic hassles, it was just an hour’s drive to Geneva, and J-D got off to just the start it wanted with goals by Andrew Laubenstein and Ben Porter in the first three minutes.

But the cumulative toll of not getting extra possessions from draws began to show. Mayfield grabbed eight of nine in the opening period and scored off one of them six seconds after Tristan Iglesias put the Tuskers in front 3-2. Five different Tuskers players converted and the Rams trailed 5-3 after one period.

Mayfield won another faceoff and fed Miguel Iglesias for a goal six seconds into the second quarter, the first of a string of 22 consecutive times he either gained the draw outright or J-D committed a violation to give Somers another possession.

Meanwhile, Somers changed up defenses, sometimes going man-to-man and other times to a zone with two lines of three players in front of goalie Hudson Ruby – which forced J-D into long-distance shots which flew off target.

The Rams only managed two goals in the period, one each from Lucas and Miles Patchen, while the Tuskers spread out its margin to 11-5 going to the break.

It took half the third quarter for Tate Mullin to get J-D back on the scoreboard, and Somers answered it with goals by Ryan Brush and Miguel Iglesias six seconds apart. A Porter goal was countered within 33 seconds by two goals from Cameron Violante, who led the Tuskers with six goals.

Porter picked four goals to lead J-D, who again made a strong and convincing run to the brink of a state title as it romped past Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Section II) 23-4 in last Wednesday’s state semifinal at SUNY-Cortland, one where, again, it didn’t take long for the Rams to overwhelm the opposition.

In a 61-second span Lucas Patchen scored twice and Lucas Brazell converted to get J-D out in front. Patchen and Porter struck 21 seconds apart midway through the first quarter, and Patchen converted twice more, including one with 4.3 seconds left in the period.

All this, plus goals by Babikan and Braeden Baker, made it 8-1 after one quarter, with Baker, Porter and Jackson King extending the margin to 11-2 early in the second period.

The margin got to double digits when Patchen hit on his sixth goal before Porter and Zach Hildreth got it to the 12-goal margin needed for a running clock well before halftime. Babikan’s third and fourth goals made it 16-3 going into the break.

Patchen added a seventh goal early in the second half and J-D continued to add to the margin. Babikan and Porter both finished with three goals and two assists. Baker had a team-best four assists to go with his pair of goals.

Later that night at Cortland it was Christian Brothers Academy playing its own state semifinal in Class B taking on Section V’s Canandaigua, a team which beat J-D 18-15 earlier this season.

The Gray Wolves proved too potent for the Brothers, prevailing 17-11 in a game where CBA found success against Canandaigua’s defense yet never could put together a sustained scoring run once it fell behind 8-2 after one period.

Jack Ludington, in particular, stood out for CBA, netting six goals to set a career mark and adding an assist. Ben Anderson earned three goals, with Vince Lazzaro and Jack Wichmann adding one goal apiece and Drew Britton recording 16 saves.