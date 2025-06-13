West Genesee baseball reaches state Class AA semifinals

Just by getting to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA championship weekend the West Genesee baseball team was a group of history-makers.

That wasn’t enough for the Wildcats, though, as the dream of a first-ever state title in program history was shared by every player, coach and fan, only to see those dreams dashed two wins short of the ultimate prize.

The first step, after back-to-back sectional titles were secured, was getting past Section II champion Ballston Spa in Sunday night’s regional final at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy, and WG took that step defeating the Scotties 5-3.

A 24-hour postponement due to heavy rains the day before gave pitcher Ryan Tabaczyk an extra day to rest, but he would only go four innings here as the Wildcats aimed to combine the use of its two aces, Tabaczyk and Colin Crinnin.

Ballston Spa took a 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and second innings. But Tabaczyk settled down and quieted the Scotties until the top of the fifth when a four-run rally that put WG in front.

Crinnin took over on the mound and pitched two scoreless frames. When the Wildcats tacked on a run in the top of the seventh to make it 5-2, Crinnin had an extra cushion and, despite allowing a seventh-inning tally, locked down the final three outs.

With a double and two RBIs, Tabaczyk led WG at the plate. Crinnin, Nick Meluni and Austin Glowacki drove in one run apiece as Meluni scored twice. Tabaczyk and Crinnin combined on seven strikeouts to overcome nine hits from the Scotties.

Now it was off to the state final four. In last Friday’s state semifinal at Union-Endicott High School WG would face Section I’s Fox Lane, from Westchester County, who with a combination of strong pitching, defense and timely hits snuffed out the Wildcats 3-0.

Sophomore Jackson Carroll pitched for the Foxes and was masterful. Only needing 78 pitches, he limited WG to six hits, three of them by Crinnin, and recorded eight strikeouts.

From the outset Carroll kept the Wildcats quiet. Tabaczyk did the same with Fox Lane until the bottom of the third when, with two out, Will Rudolph’s two-out single drove in the game’s first run.

WG almost answered right away in the top of the fourth, getting two runners on with nobody out but seeing Rudolph force a 6-4-3 double play and then a long flyout. Sparked by this, the Foxes doubled the margin to 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth again with a two-out RBI single, this time by Danny Spolansky.

Again in the fifth WG got a runner on base and again Carroll worked out of it helped by two good Rudolph catches in the outfield. Then Fox Lane tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth with Logan Provost’s single.

Glowacki relieved Tabaczyk and got out of a bases-loaded jam which might have broken it open and, in the top of the sixth, WG had its best chance.

Tabaczyk singled and Crinnin doubled to put two in scoring position, but Glowacki and Ben Jessen both had possible run-scoring hits taken away by great catches from Sean Singleton to snuff out the threat.

Carroll cruised through the top of the seventh, completing the shutout and earning a spot in the state final while ending WG’s season.

Still, this 19-3 team reached new heights for the program and did so with just five seniors, including Tabaczyk and Zach Einlich. Having a group which includes Crinnin, Meluni, Glowacki, Colin Straub, Luis Garcia and Nathan Quirk back for 2026 could mean another chance at sectional and state glory.