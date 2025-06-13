J-D girls lacrosse takes defeat in state Class C semifinal

CENTRAL NEW YORK – All season long the Jamesville-DeWitt girls lacrosse team had shown an innate ability to pull out tight games regardless of how it got to that point.

This is what the Red Rams hoped for in Friday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C semifinal at SUNY-Cortland when it took on heavily favored Bayport-Blue Point, from Long Island.

For nearly a half, the plan to keep it close worked. But right before the break the Phantoms began a scoring surge which spilled into the second half and ultimately proved decisive, J-D having to take a 15-7 defeat.

J-D had got here pulling out a tough 14-12 decision over Section V champion Honeoye Falls-Lima in the June 7 regional final at Christian Brothers Academy’s Alibrandi Stadium.

Gabby Doumit poured in four goals to equal Merris Kessler for top team honors. Maggie Bliss and Sadie Withers each got two goals and one assist, with Ella Parker and Lillian Wells getting the other goals. Alexis Scaramuzzino had two assists and Nina Autry a single assist.

Bayport-Blue Point loomed next. The Phantoms were more than just the state’s top-ranked Class C side. It had risen all the way to no. 8 in the USA Lacrosse Top 25, best among NYSPHSAA teams and tops among those at the state final four.

All of this did not intimidate the Rams, nor did B-BP putting in the game’s first two goals. Parker’s free-position tally got J-D on the board and when Lacey Phaneuf converted off a feed from Kessler, it was tied 2-2.

But that would be the last tie. Led by Aubrie Eisfeld’s pair of goals the Phantoms took the lead for good before the period ended and BB-P would keep the Rams off the board for more than 12 minutes, covering a majority of the second quarter.

Phaneuf broke the drought 4:32 before halftime but BB-P still converted twice more in the last three minutes to double the margin to 7-3 going into the break. Esfeld having netted four goals.

Before J-D could settle down the Phantoms poured in three goals in the first five minutes of the third period. Down 10-3, J-D did inch a bit closer with Parker and Kylee Gallagher both finding the net.

Yet BB-P proved too good, using a 4-0 run early in the final quarter to put the game out of reach, though Wells and Gabby Doumit did put in some late goals. Recording 13 saves, freshman goalie Pearson Eckrich earned All-Tournament honors.

Finishing at 18-3, J-D sees nine seniors graduate including Wells, Withers, Scaramuzzino, Kessler and Autry. But a strong young core is back for 2026 with Eckrich, Parker, Doumit, Bliss, Gallagher and Phaneuf at the forefront.