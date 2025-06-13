C-NS girls lacrosse stopped by Penfield in state Class A semifinal

CORTLAND – One state championship for this group from Cicero-North Syracuse girls lacrosse was special enough. Getting two in a row would place an even greater mark on history.

But the Northstars never got to that pinnacle, stopped Friday by Section V’s Penfield 12-9 in the state semifinal at SUNY-Cortland in a game where it trailed the entire way and saw two second-half comebacks get thwarted.

Unlike many state tournament opponents, the Patriots were quite familiar with how C-NS played. Back in the March 29 season opener Penfield played it close all the way to the end in a game the Northstars had to pull out 10-9.

Remembering that game and hungry to avenge in a high-pressure setting, the Patriots asserted itself right from the outset, striking for a series of goals to take a 5-3 advantage by the end of the opening period.

Even more decisive was what happened in the second quarter. Until Sophia Nesci netted a behind-the-back goal in the final second of the half the Northstars were shut out in that frame and Penfield found itself in front 7-4 going to the break.

Nesci’s goal appeared to spark a comeback when C-NS twice got within a goal in the third period, once when Gabby Putman scored and again when Nesci converted. Both times, though, the Patriots countered with goals, the last of them in the waking seconds of the period which made it 9-7.

This last goal now gave Penfield the momentum and it added three more goals early in the final period, a 4-0 run which made it 12-7, and yet the Northstars still were not done.

In the final minutes C-NS made one more surge. Miabella Gates and Elizabeth converted and Putman tacked on another goal, all in a span of less than 90 seconds, cutting the margin to 12-10 with 2:36 left.

Yet the Patriots absorbed this blow, made a key defensive stop and ran down the clock until Peyton Rothfuss converted with 13 seconds to play, ending the Northstars’ reign as state champions.

Rothfuss and Jenna Capozzi were responsible for most of Penfield’s production with nine total goals between them.

C-NS finished at 19-2 and will see a strong senior class graduate, from Nesci, Putman and goalie Jilly Howell to Natalie Wilson, Addie Esce, Ella Grotto and Katy Harbold. Gates leads the returning cast for 2026.