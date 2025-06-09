Liverpool’s Barrett reaches state boys tennis quarterfinals

QUEENS – Justin Barrett made his way back to Queens’ USTA-Billie Jean King National Tennis Center intent on chasing a New York State Public High School Athletic Association singles championship.

The Liverpool junior had experience in this tournament, and he used it to make a run into the quarterfinals before seeing that ultimate prize slip away.

Starting last Friday morning, Barrett faced Hilton’s Damian Mesh, and it didn’t lake long as Barrett claimed the first set 6-2 and then shut out Mesh 6-0 in the second set to advance.

Later that day in the round of 16, it was Syosset standout Devan Jovani Melandro in Barrett’s way. Both sets would follow a similar pattern as Barrett got the service break he needed to win the opener 6-3 and then take the second set by that exact same score.

By this point all the other Section III players, singles and doubles, were out of championship contention, with Cortland’s Tyler Cranfield taking a second-round defeat as Barrett advanced and Manlius Pebble Hill’s Jaasim Zaman swept in the first round.

Starting at 7:30 on Saturday morning to beat incoming wet weather, Barrett faced Roslyn’s Ethan Solop, a remarkable story. Back in 2023, Solop was in the car when two of his Roslyn teammates were killed in an automobile accident caused by a wrong-way drunken driver.

Now headed for Villanova University, Solon kept Barrett hemmed in during a 6-2 opening set. Though he nearly pulled even in the second set, one service break helped Solon prevail 6-4 and conclude Barrett’s state title quest.

A tournament for fifth place was held and Barrett lost in the semifinals of it to S Lopez-Cardenas (Walt Whitman) in two sets. New Rochelle’s Alexander Suhanitski beat Scarsdale’s Sam Saeed 6-3, 6-2 in Sunday’s final to claim the state championship.