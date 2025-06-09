J-D, CBA boys lacrosse advance to state semifinals

For some programs, league or sectional championships are mere starting points, the launch point toward something bigger especially when such things were accomplished before.

Jamesville-DeWitt, owner of five state championships, just missed out on adding to that total in 2023 and 2024, reaching the state final but not able to the best from the Long Island area.

Now the Red Rams are playing again in the last week of the season, a couple of wins away from the top spot and not content with anything short of it.

In last Saturday’s Class C regional final against Section V champion Honeoye Falls-Lima at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium, J-D put together another of its comprehensive efforts to put away the Cougars by a score of 16-4.

Lucas Patchen made sure HF-L never got into the argument. Of J-D’s first four goals, three were from Patchen, and then he converted twice more in the second period as once again the Rams built a large lead putting it out of the Cougars’ reach.

Ryan Babikan had a strong showing, too, netting four goals as Lucas Brazell got two goals and one assist. Miles Patchen earned three assists, with Braeden Baker, Tate Mullin and Ben Porter each earning a pair of assists. single goals went to Baker, Porter, Andrew Laubenstein, Sawyer McIntosh and Paul Brown.

Next on J-D’s agenda is Wednesday’s state semifinal at 3 p.m. at SUNY-Cortland against Section II champion Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. Win here, and a trip to Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva for Saturday’s 10 a.m. state final against Somers or Maine-Endwell remains.

And Christian Brothers Academy joins the Rams in Cortland, having won the Class B regional title last Saturday at Amsterdam where it got past Section II champion Ballston Spa 14-8 in large part due to what its defense did for a large portion of the first half.

While CBA steadily produced on one end, it also kept Ballston Spa off the board for a portion of the first period and then the entire second quarter while establishing an 8-2 margin, Britton on his way to 17 saves.

Then any time the Scotties threatened to make it interesting the Brothers answered it, with Liam Hardy going to the forefront as his five goals set a season mark.

Vince Lazzaro scored three times, with Jack Wichmann and Jack Vaughn each earning two goals and three assists and Ben Anderson also getting two goals. Grady Shanly got a pair of assists.

In Wednesday’s state semifinal at Cortland at 6:30 CBA will challenge Section V power Canandaigua with the winner to face Garden City or Warwick in Saturday’s state title game at Hobart/William Smith.