F-M flag football historic run ends in state semifinals

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Rarely in the annals of New York State high school sports is there an example of a program winning a state championship in its very first varsity season.

Yet that was now a real possibility for the Fayetteville-Manlius flag football team after it continued its red-hot run through the post-season by taking the Class A regional title.

In a tense regional final on May 31 at Morrisville State College the Hornets faced Section II’s Albany High and, for the second time in the playoffs, a safety proved the deciding factor as it beat the Falcons 21-19.

For much of the game the two sides played on even terms. Three times F-M found its way to the end zone, only to have Albany do the same as they each picked up a single conversion in three tries, too.

So with less than eight minutes to play it was 19-19 when the Falcons found itself backed up near its own end zone. When the Hornets forced a fumble within that end zone, it was ruled a safety

Just like it did in the 8-7 sectional semifinal win over then-unbeaten Syracuse East, the Hornets defense delivered a decisive blow, helped by its two-way stars.

McKenzie Romacki recorded an interception and also netted a touchdown, with Una Vlasek scoring and getting two passes deflected. The other TD went to quarterback Freedom Umstead.

As with girls lacrosse, the state final four is in the Cortland area, and F-M went there as the first Section III team ever to get this far, with Section I’s Scarsdale the opponent in the state semifinals.

They played it at Cortland High School Saturday morning and it proved to be a tense contest start to finish, but Scarsdale’s experience shone through late and it ended F-M’s state title dreams by a score of 14-7.

It was the Hornets getting the early chances, stopped at the one-yard line when Carlye Bryant could not hold on to an Umstead pass, but early in the second quarter Bryant returned and capped off a short Hornets drive with a five-yard scoring dash.

Scarsdale answered with a drive of its own and Lilly Tessler’s 10-yard TD pass to Mia Laboy which, with the extra point, tied it 7-7, where it stayed at halftime as F-M could not convert inside the Scarsdale five again just before the break.

Yet another first-and-goal in the second half set up by a deep pass from Umstead to Madison Romacki was thwarted, and with the momentum Scarsdale drove to the go-ahead score when Tessler hit Naomi Fisher with

6:21 left.

F-M could not answer it in the waning minutes and its remarkable 10-6-2 season ended. Having to replace 17 seniors will prove difficult for the Hornets, but now it has a winning tradition which future players want to emulate.