Boys lacrosse Wildcats win regional final; Marcellus ousted

Those 15 state championships won by the West Genesee boys lacrosse team have always stood as the source of the program’s aura. But the Wildcats have remained stuck on that number since 2008 and are more than ready to add to it.

Returning to the state Class A playoffs last Saturday in the regional final against Section II champion Niskayuna at Amstermdam, the undefeated Wildcats again leaned on its potent attack and its ability to dominate at the center X to prevail by a score of 16-8.

Unlike years past WG didn’t take a geographically restricted path through the state tournament and face a Section IV opponent. But it adjusted to the switch quite well.

Steadily the Wildcats built most of its margin in the first half, avoiding the slow start from the May 31 Section III final against Baldwinsvlile and leading 11-4 by the break before it deftly turned aside all of Niskayuna’s comeback attempts.

Jonah Vormwold won 22 of 25 face-offs this time around, feeding a well-balanced attack where Jake McMahon scored four times and got two assists while three others – Charlie Lockwood, Chace Cogan and Jack Wenham – had three goals apiece. Jacob Pensabene had two goals and three assists and Nash Oudemool added a goal.

Jon Shoults got nine saves in goal – then immediately took off and drove west for his spot in Sunday and Monday’s NYSPHSAA boys golf tournament at Mill Creek Golf Club south of Rochester.

Once that was done it was back to lacrosse for Shoults and his Wildcats taking on Section V’s Penfield in this Wednesday’s state semifinal at SUNY-Cortland, the winner to get Corning or Half Hollow Hills in Saturday’s 3 p.m. state final played at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva.

Marcellus was in the state Class D tournament for the third year in a row, but this time exited before the state title game as it dropped last Saturday’s Class D regional final to long-time Section V power Penn Yan in a 13-8 decision.

So much of what happened here had to do with what took place three days earlier in the sectional final against Skaneateles). Exhilarating as the Mustangs’ comeback from a six-goal deficit to outlast archrival Skaneateles in double overtime was, the game took a heavy amount of energy and effort.

And it was something Marcellus couldn’t replicate against its Mustang namesakes from Penn Yan, who would go out in front 5-4 by halftime before netting three straight goals early in the third period to stretch out the margin to 8-4 and, unlike Skaneateles, not let Marcellus catch up.

In defeat, Chris Doshna had three goals, with Nick Rayfield and Henry Lawrence each scoring twice. Jimmy Cox, who netted the double-OT game-winner against Skaneateles, also netted a goa, but standouts Connor Ciota and Donavan Fraher were held to one assist apiece as Otto Moses recorded 11 saves.