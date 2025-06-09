Baldwinsville boys tennis duo goes 1-1 at NYSPHSAA tournament

QUEENS – A string of clutch performances in the post-season brought Baldwinsville boys tennis players Mason Doan and Ethan Haahr to the biggest tennis stage in the country.

Doan and Haahr competed last weekend in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association doubles championships at the USTA-Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, where they went 1-1, best among Section III’s doubles entrants.

The opening round on Friday saw Doan and Haahr face Vestal’s duo of Asher Pasha and Aniket Govindaraju. The Bees’ duo survived a tense first-set tiebreak 7-3, only to lose the second set 6-3.

However, Doan and Haahr were able to top Pasha and Govindaraju by that same 6-3 margin in the final set to advance as two other Section III teams – James Salzhauer- Peter Salzhauer (Skaneateles) and Soren Kang-Joe Riccelli (Christian Brothers Academy) – lost to the top two seeds in straight sets.

Now in the round of 16, it was Doan and Hahar facing Syosset’s Nikhil Shah and Aayan Mehta. They would prove too good for the Bees’ duo as they lost in two sets 6-0, 6-1.

Shah and Mehta would eventually finish sixth as Clarkstown South’s duo of Pratik Nayak and Chris Cho would claim the title in straight sets over Geneva’s brother team of Drew and Tucker Fishback.