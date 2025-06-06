Vigneault leads area boys track athletes at sectional state qualifier

CICERO – All of the area’s primary high school track and field teams would earn some kind of victory from last week’s pair of Section III state qualifying meets at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium.

Going first on Tuesday, the boys meet included Jamesville-DeWitt thrower Kevin Vigneault unleashing a shot put of 59 feet 7 ½ inches as no one else even reached 49 feet, adding a second in the discus with 153’6”

J-D also had Terrell Willis win the Class B pentathlon earning 3,058 points as no one else even reached 2,800, while Jaden Addai cleared 6’2” for victory in the high jump Chine Okereke got second place in the 200-meter dash in 22.76 seconds to the 22.57 of Whitesboro’s Xavier Pawlowski.

Fayetteville-Manlius got wins from Nikita Domashenko, Will Ditre and Will Beecher, with Domashenko tearing to first in the 200-meter dash in 21.29 seconds ahead of the 21.79 of C-NS’s Camron Ingram. Ditre controlled the 800-meter run winning in 1:55.67 as Beecher went 50.18 to pull away in the 400-meter dash.

Alex Shim twice finished second, his 11.11 seconds in the 100-meter dash behind the 10.98 of West Genesee’s Dylan Frost and in the 400 hurdles he posted 55.54 beat out by the 55.42 of Liverpool’s Brayden Smith. Kevin Heller got second in the Class A 3,200-meter run in 9:39.09.

East Syracuse Minoa went to the forefront in Class A winning the 4×100 relay. Jay-Neil McDuffie, Jayden Recabo, John Jordan and Anthony Bryant got a time of 42.82 seconds edging the 42.91 of West Genesee as F-M was fifth in 44.91.

Having already reached the 6’5” needed for the state meet in the high jump, Ryan Sullivan won it here topping 6’6” as no one else could clear 6’2”. He also had a third-place triple jump of 45’ 1/4”.

Aaron Ali’s discus throw of 159 feet nearly won, just behind the 159’4” from Auburn’s Colton Hai. Andrew LaMarche earned sixth place in the shot put throwing it 45’6”. McDuffie finished second in the long jump with 21’9 1/2” as Phil Moore earned fifth place with 21’7” and Charlie English topped 11 feet for fourth place in the pole vault.

Christian Brothers Academy, competing against J-D in Class B, nearly won the 4×100 as Khalen Reese, Shaun Philpot, Kieghlin Hicks and Donovan Collins were in 43.96 seconds trailing only Indian River’s 43.35.

But the Brothers did prevail in the 400 with Dan Abbe, Jayden Bowden-Henry, Xavier Caesar and James Cass go 3:28.10, pulling away from a pack which included J-D (3:31.48) in third place. F-M was sixth in the Class A 4×400 in 3:44.35.

Caesar went from there to winning the 110 hurdles in 15.09 seconds, with Philpot third in the 100-meter dash in 11.48, and then in the 400 sprint Caesar prevailed in 50.26 as J-D’s Muj Cherif was sixth.

Quinten Lewis chimed in for CBA winning the triple jump by going 46’1 1/4” ahead of the J-D duo of Amar Lopez (44’2 1/2”) and Matt Campbell (42’6 1/2”). Manlius Pebble Hill senior Brody Cook got third place in the 400-meter dash in 50.84 seconds.