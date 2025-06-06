Liverpool, C-NS track stars win big at state qualifier

CICERO – Fresh off winning Section III championships, the Liverpool girls and Cicero-North Syracuse boys track and field teams returned to Bragman Stadium a week later for the sectional state qualifying meet.

And more victories followed, especially in Thursday’s girls Class A state qualifier where, again, the Warriors and Northstars swept to the top spots in several different events.

In Liverpool’s case Nahla Battle-Crenshaw took the 100-meter dash in 12.14 seconds after she helped Mia Wright, Maddie Devendorf and Mikayla Greene go 47.05 and win the 4×100, with C-NS also advancing to the state meet as Jaydin Mackey, Aaliyah McDonald, Grace Murray and Selena Moreno posted 47.84.

Wright beat the field in the 400-meter dash in 56.57 seconds and as second in the 200 in 25.59 ahead of Devendorf (25.96) and Battle-Crenshaw (26.39), while Greene was fourth in the 100 in 12.54. Georgia Jwaskiewicz added a high jump victory as she managed to clear 5 feet 3 inches.

Also Liverpool was victorious in the 4×800 as Kaitlyn Hotaling, Taylor Page, Chloe Ryan and Katite Martin finished in 9:49.44, the only time under 10 minutes. Jillian Fox, Faith Graham, Leah Jackstadt and Jahnaysia Jordan went 4:08.74 for second place in the 4×400 to Baldwinsville’s 4:02.59.

And just like in the sectional Class A meet the Warriors went 1-2 in the pentathlon, Taima Tearney getting away in the final 800-meter run for 2,861 points to June Piorkowski’s 2,688. C-NS had Goddess Muhammad fourth with 2,281.

Hotaling earned second place in the 3,000-meter run in 10:12.04, while Maggie Sherlock was third in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:48.19 and Alainees Leon topping 8’6” for third place in the pole vault.

For C-NS Anna Eells won twice as she went 14.25 seconds to edge McDonald (14.38) in the 100 hurdles though both advanced to the state meet, and Eells unleashed a triple jump of 41’11 1/4” to rout the field.

Moreno, who was fifth in the triple jump, won the long jump going 18’10 1/2’ to beat Eells’ 18’7 1/4” as Devendorf (17’11 1/2”) finished fourth.

Murray won, too, her time of 1:02.35 part of a 1-2-3 sweep in the 400 hurdles where McDonald (1:02.53) and Stephanie Todd (1:02.95) also earned state meet berths. Cameron Sisk finished fifth in the 800 in 2:23.29.

Two days earlier in the boys sectional Class A state qualifier C-NS’s Camron Ingram, a favorite in the state meet in the 110 hurdles, went 21.79 seconds in the 200 second to Fayetteville-Manlius standout Nikita Domashenko (21.29),with Christian Kahrs fifth in 22.72.

Antwan Maxwell won the 110 hurdles in 15.37 seconds while, in the triple jump, Anthony Johnson beat the field with 46 feet 7 ½ inches after he was fourth (21’8”) in the long jump ahead of Zuriel Dickerson (20’9”) and Prodigy Shepherd (20’2 1/4”). Jefferson Cazimir (43’1 1/2/) edged Matt Freeman (43’ 1/2”) for fourth in the triple jump.

A closely-fought boys pentathlon had C-NS’s Andrew Potter edge Baldwinsville’s London Premo by four points, 3,222 to 3,218, though both easily advanced to the state meet as Liverpool’s Taj Ryan was fifth with 2,656.

Dominic Petrera, Tyler Graham, Joe Massett and Dante Melfi were second in the 4×800 relay in 8:04.70 with Liverpool fourth in 8:44.88 to go with a fourth in the 4×100 in 44.23 seconds as the Warriors’ quartet of Dylan McCoy, Jack Monroe, Logan Otero and Brayden Smith got to second in the 4×400 in 3:31.58 behind West Genesee’s 3:28.43.

Nolan Zinsmeyer got second in Class A in the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:21.51, with Dan Henry second in the 400-meter dash in 50.93 seconds as Christian Kahrs (52.51) was sixth. Rhett Andrews ran the 3,200 in 9:58.20 edging Liverpool’s Mason Dineen (9:58.35) for third in Class A.

Liverpool got a win from Smith in the 400 hurdles as his 55.42 seconds edged the 55.54 from Fayetteville-Manlius Alex Shim, while Ty’Kere Jones threw the shot put 48’6 1/4” for third place. Josh Vang got third in the Class A 1,600-meter run in 4:39.98 beating out Jackson Allen (4:40.77) in fourth place. Ade Adefashola cleared 5’8” to finish seventh in the high jump.