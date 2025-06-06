Cazenovia track athletes find success at sectional state qualifier

CICERO – Championship seasons for track and field teams at Cazenovia and Chittenango would largely conclude with their athletes part of the Section III state qualifying meet at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

And the girls Lakers had quite a good meet on Thursday led by the duo of Susie Pittman and Alyssa Wardell, Already a qualifier in this weekend’s state meet at Middletown in the pole vault, Pittman won here in Class C as the only athlete to clear 10 feet.

Wardell, in the five-event pentathlon, only finished fourth in Class C with 2,822 points due to the high quality of the field, but that was still above the state qualifying standard of 2,536.

Cazenovia’s 4×800 relay team of Maura Phillips, Maeve McGreevy, Olivia Ruddy and Lily Kogut were second in 10:04.90 to Tully;’s 9:58.64.

Pittman, Audie Spring, Izzy Stromer-Galley and Caroline Mehlbaum took third in the 4×100 in 50.87 seconds just missing the state qualifying standard of 50.64. In the 4×400 Pittman, Mehlbaum, Ava Eno and Anna Reksc were third in 4:15.71.

Abbie Comeau ran the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:45.82 to fourth place. McGreevy went 1:11.68 in the 400 hurdles for eighth place as Stromer-Galley as ninth in the 100-meter dash in 14.07 seconds.

Chittenango featured Natalie DiGennaro taking third place in the 2,000 steeplechase going 7:59.70. Ava McLean ran 3,000 meters in 11:41.36 to finish seventh in Class B.

Going first in the boys meet, Cazenovia nearly wonthe Class C 4×100 as Eliot Comeau, Finn Worthington, Charlie Compeau and Wyatt Scott went 43.69 seconds just behind Canastota’s 43.57, but both beat the state qualifying standard of 43.94.

Much the same thing happened in the 4×400 as reaching the state meet required 3:28.75 and the quartet of Worthington, Comeau, Tristan Field-Bradley and Owen Woodworth got there with 3:28.31 right behind the 3:27.85 from Tully.

Jake Woolbert got to second place in Class C at 1,600 meters in 4:39.84 as Woolbert, Caleb Gilmore, Will Galton and Nolan Campagna were seventh in the 4×800 in 9:14.48.

Wyatt Scott went 1:00.46 for sixth place in the 400 hurdles with Campagna eighth in 1:02.77. Judah Ossont got sixth in the triple jump with 41’3 1/4” as Charles Wilcox tied for seventh in the pole vault, managing to clear 10’6”. Ethan Burry was 11th in the shot put with 36’9 1/2”.

Chittenango had Sean Eiffe second in the Class B shot put with a throw of 48’10”. though well back of the winning 59’7 1/2” from Jamesville-DeWitt’s Kevin Vigneault as Eiffe added a fifth in the discus with 133’2”.

Will Kimball went through the 400 hurdles in 59.85 seconds for third place. Jake Wagner added a fifth in the 200-meter dash posting 23.38 and Drew Toner cleared 10’6” to get a tie for sixth in the pole vault.

Alex Scheidelman was sixth in the pentathlon earning 2,174 points.The Bears were also fifth in the 4×100 in 45.32 seconds and fifth in the 4×400 in 3:38.29 as Kimball was ninth in the 110 hurdles going 17.40 seconds.