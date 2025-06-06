Baldwinsville track teams compete at sectional state qualifier

CICERO – Baldwinsville track and field athletes made one more trip to Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium to take part in the Section III Class A state qualifying meet.

They took place over two days, with the girls going second on Thursday after the boys state qualifier on Tuesday afternoon, all looking for spots in next weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships at Middletown.

London Premo is headed to the state meet in the boys pentathlon. Earning 3,218 points, Premo was a mere four points behind C-NS’s Andrew Potter (3,222) in the overall competition but surpassed the 3,098 he needed.

B’ville’s boys went 1-2 in the pole vault, Doug Clark getting a win by clearing 12 feet and Owen Johnson second by topping 11 feet. Kallen Kennedy added a fourth in the shot put tossing it 48’2 1/4” and was sixth in the discus with 131’5” just ahead of Joe Pasho’s seventh-place 121’7”.

Kayden Gilbert grabbed third in the long jump with 21’8” and topped 5’10” in the high jump for fourth place. Dom Dottolo got to second in the Class A division at 1,600 meters in 4:30.37, while Wyatt Decker went 58.63 seconds in the 400 hurdles for third place.

Jacob Guelli took fourth in Class A in the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:34.24 and Chris Zellar was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 51.49. Chris Patruno ran the 800 in 2:04 flat for fourth place.

Zellar, Patruno, Decker and Logan Bolton were third in the 4×800 relay in 8:16.42 with George Bauer, Cooper Chrisman, Evan Beckwith and Liam McOmber third in the 4×400 in 3:33.62. Rex Kirkegaard, Gavin Bachman, Cooper Christman and Kayden Gilbert were sixth in the 4×100 in 44.96 seconds.

Gilbert got ninth in the 200-meter dash in 23.22 and Decker was ninth in the triple jump going 40’2” as Ben Forman ran 3,200 meters in 10:26.08.

Then the girls had its sectional Class A state qualifying meet on Thursday and B’ville’s Kamryn Barton was victorious again in the 800-meter run, her time of 2:12.79 more than three seconds clear of the 2:15.98 from Central Square’s Kadence Williams.

Leah Bahamonde prevailed, too, as her discus throw of 115’7” was well clear of the 103’3” from Central Square’s Abbey Tetrault as Bahamonde also took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 32’9 1/2”.

In the 4×400 the Bees won with Emerson Clavijo, Emmy Buchanan, Aaniya Johnson and Mariah LeGrow posting 4:02.59 to easily outpace Liverpool’s 4:08.74. Buchanan took fourth in the 400 sprint in 1:03.01, with LeGrow fifth in the 400 hurdles going 1:08.44 ahead of Adelyn Ameigh-Coggen’s seventh-place 1:09.33.

Yolanda Wei’s 7:24.17 in the 2,000 steeplechase put her in second place as Ella DeFio (8:01.12) finished fifth.Rachel Becker gained third place in the pentathlon with 2,393 points behind the Liverpool duo of Taima Tearney (2,861) and June Piorkowski (2,688), Kate DeFio fourth in the pole vault topping 8 feet.

Veda Steinemann, Nia Delardi, Ella Bateman and Madelyn Donhauser were fifth in the 4×800 in 10:54.63 as Donhauser also ran to fifth at 3,000 meters in 10:42.56.

Shakiyra Williams, Bella Zapf, Amanda Newcomb and Tatiana Hasan ran the 4×100 in 53.04 seconds for seventh place, Newcomb also seventh in the long jump with 16’10” and eighth in the triple jump with 32’4 3/4”. Mya Bregande took ninth in the high jump clearing 4’8”.