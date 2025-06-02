C-NS girls lacrosse battles to second straight sectional title

CORTLAND – Though the Cicero-North Syracuse girls lacrosse has grown used to playing in – and winning – big games at SUNY-Cortland, the satisfaction felt at the end of Monday night’s Section III Class A final was mixed in with a healthy dose of relief.

West Genesee did everything but beat the Northstars, staying on even terms with them most of the game and then, trailing late in the fourth quarter, staging a furious comeback before one successful draw allowed C-NS to hang on and prevail 18-17.

To say that this game defied expectations understates it. When these same two teams met in the regular season the Northstars dominated both of them, handling WG by a combined 29-7 margin that reflected how C-NS had rolled past most of its opposition.

Yet this was not the same Wildcats team of before. It had already turned around one set of regular-season results in the sectional semifinals May 29 when it beat Fayetteville-Manlius 13-10 in the semifinals after losing twice to the Hornets earlier in the spring.

Within the space of the first quarter this point was proven. C-NS jumped out to a 5-1 lead with its quick-strike attack only to have WG make up all the ground before the period ended and forge a 6-6 tie.

By the early portion of the second period the Wildcats had easily eclipsed the combined total of those first two games against the Northstars, and it had to since C-NS was converting at the same rate, the two sides also playing to a 6-6 stalemate in that frame.

Any question about whether WG could keep up its high level of play after this 12-12 first half was answered in the third quarter, for though the pace quieted down a bit the two sides remained close, WG tying it again at 15-15 when Molly Doran converted just before the period ended.

Only in the final period did C-NS appear to finally get control, inching ahead on consecutive goals from Sophia Graham and, with less than four minutes left, getting the margin to 18-15 on Elizabeth Smith’s third goal of the night. It would need every bit of that cushion.

WG cut the margin to two when Maria Snyder converted with 2:33 left and, despite the Northstars’ attempts to run out the clock, got within one when Sophia Lawrence netted her fourth goal with 37 seconds to play, ample time to get a draw and threaten for a tying goal.

However, C-NS, so strong in the draw circle all season, claimed this one, too, and held on, having seen Natalie Wilson net a career-best six goals to lead her side and Graham add four goals.

Even with much of the Wildcats’ defensive focus on her, Sophia Nesci still scored twice and got three assists, with Miabella Gates also getting two goals. On WG’s side, Doran scored five times and Snyder matched Lawrence’s four goals.

Now C-NS will go for back-to-back state championships, meeting Section II’s Niskayuna in the Class A regional final this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Queensbury High School with the winner back at Cortland for the June 13-14 state final four.