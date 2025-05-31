Solvay tops Marcellus, wins sectional Class B softball title

EAST SYRACUSE – What the Solvay softball team sought was something Marcellus had owned for most of this decade and did not expect to relinquish.

Yet when the final out was recorded Friday night at Carrier Park it was the Bearcats upending the Mustangs 2-1 and, by doing so, securing its first Section III Class B championship in eight years.

A combination of strong pitching from sophomore Jenna Wing and a single outburst at the plate proved enough for Solvay, absent of a sectional crown since the Lauren Nichols-led state championship team of 2017.

The Bearcats’ record of 12-7 record going into the game was a bit deceptive since the Bearcats had won eight of nine, including a playoff run where Wing had allowed a single run in 24 innings while her team ousted Clinton, Little Falls and Cazenovia.

Still, to dethrone Marcellus seemed unlikely. The Mustangs, winners of 16 in a row and no. 5 in the latest state Class B rankings, had given the Bearcats the only defeat in that late-season surge, a 9-4 decision in the May 20 regular-season finale, but that came against Annabelle Stewart, Solvay’s other pitcher.

Wing was here now, opposing Marcellus eighth-grader Kendall LaMarche, and the two young aces would spend the first four innings trading zeroes with LaMarche not even allowing a hit.

In the top of the fifth, Mackenzie Dwyer reached base for the Bearcats and moved into scoring position. Then Alivia Orr delivered a single which plated Dwyer, ultimately moving to second before Wing, the leadoff hitter, produced her own RBI single.

Immediately the Mustangs answered in the bottom of the fifth, LaMarche walking and pinch-runner Mia Colon getting to second before Millie Novitsky drove her home. However, Wing would silence Marcellus from there.

Over the sixth and seventh innings, Wing displayed her poise in getting the final six outs. For the game, Marcellus only had four hits, one each from Novitsky, Carly Sears, Maddy Richer and Jordan O’Connor, with Wing recording five strikeouts and overcoming three errors. LaMarche struck out 10.

Solvay now will make its return to the state Class B tournament, playing the Section IX champions in regional play Wednesday at 4:30 at Monroe-Woodbury High School. A win would get the Bearcats to Onondaga Community College against the Section I champions in the regional final.